Red Bulls’ John Tolkin named to 2023 MLS All-Star Game

New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin was selected to the 2023 MLS All-Star Game roster where the best of the United States’ top-flight league will take on English giants Arsenal on July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

The 20-year-old Tolkin is receiving his first All-Star Game nod after recording four assists — which ranks third amongst MLS defenders — in 15 matches played, providing a marauding brand of soccer from the wing-back position.

It makes him just the second homegrown player in Red Bullsf franchise history to be named to an MLS All-Star team, joining United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) captain Tyler Adams, who is currently plying his trade in England’s Premier League.

Tolkin has shot up the ranks of American soccer in a short time, making his senior MLS debut in 2021 and becoming a mainstay of New York’s back line since then. He has made 74 career MLS appearances and has started 68 of them.

Earlier this month, he was named to the USMNT squad for the 2023 Gold Cup — the semi-annual main association competition for CONCACAF to determine the champion of North America, Central America, and the Caribbean — which kicked off on June 24.

Tolkin started the tournament-opening 1-1 draw against Jamaica and will be in the running for Wednesday’s match against Saint Kitts and Nevis.

“He’s someone who knows exactly who he is and he’s not trying to be any different,” Red Bulls head coach Troy Lesesne said of Tolkin. “He’s someone who brings a different life and a different energy to the club every single day and beyond that, in matches, he makes us better. He’s grown tremendously in the last two years to a guy that’s been a leader at the club.”

