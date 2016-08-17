Rio Olympics 2016: Americans to watch on Day 12

Wednesday features elimination games galore for Team USA. In the pool, the women’s water polo team aims to defend its gold and earn a trip to the finals. On the court, Carmelo Anthony and the men’s basketball team battles Argentina in the quarterfinals.

Here are American teams and athletes to watch for during Day 12 of the Rio Games.

Basketball

Melo and the men’s team will tip-off with Argentina in a quarterfinal game Wednesday. (5:30 p.m., NBCSN)

Volleyball

Indoors, the men’s team will face Poland in the quarterfinals. On the beach, Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross will battle for the gold medal, pending Tuesday night’s semifinal match against Brazil’s Ágatha Bednarczuk and Bárbara Seixas De Freitas (1 p.m. and 8 p.m., NBC)

Water polo

The reigning gold medalist women’s water polo team will take on Hungary in a semifinal matchup Wednesday. Team USA has earned a medal in the last four Olympic Games. (3 p.m., NBC)

Boxing

Claressa Shields looks to defend her 2012 gold medal as she faces Yaroslava Yakushina in a middleweight (75 kg.) quarterfinal bout Wednesday afternoon. (Not aired on TV)

Wrestling

First-time Olympian Haley Augello, who trains at New York Athletic Club, will take the mat in against Netherlands’ Jessica Blaszka in the women’s freestyle 105.5 lbs (48 kg) quarterfinals, with medals to be determined later in the day. (7:30 p.m., NBCSN)