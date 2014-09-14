Slimmer, muscular Melo ready to run triangle offense

If you’ve flicked on a television or paid attention to your social media timeline, you may have noticed a slimmer Carmelo Anthony. Listed in last season’s Knicks media guide at 235 pounds, he’s easily shed an estimated 30 to 40 pounds since then.

“I think people are kind of overreacting, man,” joked Anthony at his Citi Carmelo Anthony Basketball ProCamp at Baruch College on Saturday.

Anthony cut carbs and meat from his diet, but the dedication to his workout routine is what’s prevailing. Readying himself to play in the triangle offense under new head coach Derek Fisher this season, Anthony worked with longtime trainer Idan Ravin.

“It wasn’t more about my diet, it was more about the training that I was doing and really pushing myself to that limit,” said Anthony.

“I haven’t felt like this in a long, long time — maybe since I first came into the league.”

Anthony, like LeBron James, traded bulk for lean muscle. James’ program consisted of gaining 50% of calories from healthy fats, 30% from protein and 20% from healthy carbs.

“I applaud LeBron for doing what he’s doing,” said Anthony. “The diet that he went on, I don’t think that I could do it, just to be honest with you. That’s a hard diet that takes a lot of focus.”

As for Anthony, the triangle offense benefited Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s careers and with a summer of good diet and exercise, hopefully the triangle will benefit Anthony and the Knicks.

“With the triangle you are all over the floor,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it. I’ve been saying it all summer. I’m back in the lab.”