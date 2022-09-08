The best sports betting sites for Rams-Bills tonight

There are a handful of boosts and bonuses on the table for the start of the NFL season. The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills are kicking things off tonight, but that’s just the start of what’s coming for the rest of the weekend.

The 2022 NFL season is finally here after a long offseason and the best sports betting sites for Rams-Bills can be found below. Check out the top sites to grab bonuses and risk-free bets this weekend.

These sites are top-tier options for bettors on Rams-Bills, but they will also come in handy on Sunday when the rest of the NFL takes the field. New players can lock in a bunch of bonuses ahead of this weekend’s action. Here’s a look at the best specials, bonuses, and apps for sports bettors for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

The first of our top sports betting sites, DraftKings Sportsbook is going big with $200 in guaranteed bonuses for new bettors. Anyone who signs up with this industry leader will automatically win $200 after placing a $5 wager on any NFL game. We recommend placing this wager on Bills-Rams so you can recoup this bonus and start betting on the rest of the NFL Week 1 slate.

One of our favorite up-and-coming sports betting sites, Barstool Sportsbook is rolling out a creative touchdown bonus for new players this week. This offer is applicable to Rams-Bills tonight in addition to three more games on Sunday (Titans-Giants, Eagles-Lions, Chiefs-Cardinals). Bet $20 on any of these four games and win $150 in bonus cash as soon as either team scores a touchdown.

Caesars Sportsbook is unleashing a $1,250 first bet, in addition to two other bonuses, with the Full Caesar this weekend. Any losses on this first bet will be refunded in site credit up to $1,250. This is one of the largest sportsbook bonuses available for Rams-Bills or any NFL game this week.

As for the other bonuses, players can rack up 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits. Tier Credits can be built up over time to unlock unique perks and offers. Reward Credits are how Caesars members can lock in these offers. Think of Tier Credits as status and Reward Credits as redeemable currency.

To grab another instant bonus, take advantage of this FanDuel Sportsbook offer. New players who place a $5 wager on any game this week will automatically receive $150 in bonus cash. This initial wager at the current leader of sports betting sites can be put down on Rams-Bills, another NFL game, or any game listed on FanDuel. This extra $150 in bonuses can help new players get a head start on NFL Week 1.

Our final option on the top tier of sports betting sites, BetMGM has some new offers out there. There are two potential options for BetMGM Sportsbook bettors this week. New players in most states can grab a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on Rams-Bills tonight. This gives bettors the chance to cash in on this game in a big way.

However, anyone located in Illinois, Louisiana, or Kansas will have an option between the $1,000 risk-free bet and 20-1 odds on any game finishing with a touchdown. Bet $10 on any NFL game and win $200 in bonus cash if either team scores a touchdown.

