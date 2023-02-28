FanDuel Mass promo code: Just more than week to go for pre-live offer

Pre-register today with the new FanDuel Mass promo code offer to secure bonus bets to use when the app goes live. Sports fans in the Bay State can follow our links to unlock this pre-registration bonus, so a code will not be needed.

FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts 21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS $100

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Get ready for the most popular sportsbook app in the US with the FanDuel Mass promo code. Sign up early to receive $100 in bonus bets.

No deposit is required for this offer, and it will expire soon. You won’t be able to use this bonus after the app launches. Plus, customers who use this pre-registration bonus can still claim an additional welcome offer when the app goes live.

Click here to unlock the FanDuel Mass promo code offer and pre-register for an account. You will automatically receive $100 in bonus bets for signing up early.

Pre-Register Today with the FanDuel Mass Promo Code

You can sign up in just a few minutes. After doing so, your account will be ready to go when the app is live. Follow our guide to get started.

Click here to activate the FanDuel Mass promo code. Provide your account details to verify your age and identity. Customers must be at least 21 years old to bet. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android device. After enabling geolocation technology, you will be able to wager from anywhere inside of the Mass state lines.

Just for creating an account, you will receive $100 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Mass Promo Code Unlocks $100 in Bonus Bets for the Celtics or Bruins

FanDuel is arriving at the perfect time for NBA and NHL fans. The Celtics have the best odds to win the NBA Finals. Jayson Tatum has had an incredible season, resulting in the fourth-best odds to win the MVP award. FanDuel offers several special features for NBA games, such as new player props and live same game parlays. There is a daily NBA free contest that gives away $1,000 in prizes.

The same can be said for the Bruins, who have the best odds to win the Stanley Cup. During their games, you can follow along with the action and place live bets with the FanDuel app. If you are new to sportsbook apps, FanDuel has a guide that goes over the different types of wagers.

FanDuel is an official betting partner of the NFL, so it will be the main choice once football season returns. You can also find sports betting odds for the MLB, PGA, UFC, NASCAR, and more.

Use Another Welcome Bonus After Launch

Using this offer does not exclude you from the welcome bonus when FanDuel launches. It will require a deposit, which can be done with one of several banking methods.

This welcome bonus has not been announced, but it could be a no sweat bet up to $1,000. You will get a refund in bonus bets if this wager loses, allowing customers to bet aggressive with a first bet. We have also seen FanDuel offer a bet $5, get $200 bonus. This will provide you with $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager.

Click here to activate the FanDuel Mass promo code offer. Pre-register through our links to gain $100 in bonus bets.

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.