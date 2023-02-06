Miles Sanders player props: Top prop bets for Super Bowl 57

The NFL Playoffs are now down to two teams and we’ll continue to get you ready with all the betting content you need as we begin our final march toward Super Bowl 57. We covered Patrick Mahomes and his counterpart Jalen Hurts, so now we’ll focus on the running game with Miles Sanders.

If you missed our earlier coverage, we’ve gone over the different ways you can bet on the Super Bowl and how previous Super Bowl trends could help you hit on your bets for this year. Make sure to go ahead and check those out.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $3,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

Betting Odds

Moneyline: PHI (-125) KC (+105)

PHI (-125) KC (+105) Spread: Eagles +1.5 (-110)

Eagles +1.5 (-110) Total: 50.5 (-110)

50.5 (-110) Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly from DraftKings! Click here to claim the offer.

Click here to claim the offer. Get a No Sweat First Bet up to $3000 from FanDuel! Click here to claim the offer.

Top Player Props for Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders UNDER 68.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards

This one comes down to gamescript. We know Philadelphia will want to run, but for how long they’ll be able to lean on the run is anybody’s guess. We covered in the Jalen Hurts article (linked above) that the Chiefs have struggled against rushing quarterbacks, so the Eagles should be able to find some success on the ground with Hurts, but banking on them to be able to run both Hurts and Sanders and keep pace with Kansas City is tough.

When you take into account that Sanders only has double-digit receiving yards in four total games this year, this is kind of a bet on the under just for his rushing. Since the Vegas total for his rushing yards is actually 60.5, you’re getting a nice little cushion here.

WHERE TO BET THIS PROP: FanDuel (-122)

Miles Sanders UNDER 13.5 rushing attempts

If we follow the logic above, then Miles Sanders might not see a plethora of rushing attempts in this game. Sanders has only gone over this total in three of his last eight games and in just five times at all since Week 6. I’m not sure the gamescript is going to set up any better for Miles Sanders than it has in recent weeks, so if he usually goes under this due to Philadelphia wanting to spread carries around then I feel confident we could see the same thing happen again.

WHERE TO BET THIS PROP: DraftKings (-115)

Isiah Pacheco (+1.5) rushing + receiving yards OVER Miles Sanders

Draftkings Sportsbook has a cool head-to-head bet feature where you can bet on certain players and stats against one another. Here, we can look at the total yardage between both teams’ running backs. As you can see from the odds, Miles Sanders is a 1.5-yard favorite over Isiah Pacheco in terms of their rushing + receiving yards. I think that’s a mistake.

The Chiefs get their running backs involved in the passing game way more than the Eagles do and Pacheco set a season-high in snap share vs. the Bengals at 57%. Pacheco had a season-high six targets, five catches, and 59 receiving yards against the Bengals, and given the potential gamescript I think we could see a similar role vs. the Eagles. If he gets that and just adds 30-40 rushing yards on top of it, I think he can easily top Sanders’ output.

WHERE TO BET THIS PROP: DraftKings (-115)

For more Super Bowl betting content, like these Miles Sanders props, visit amNY Sports