St. John’s edges Niagara, stays perfect at home

St. John's forward Christian Jones (2) congratulated by his teammate guard Federico Mussini (4) after dunking the ball against the Niagara at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, Dec 9, 2015.

St. John’s continued their perfect play at home under head coach Chris Mullin as the Red Storm took down Niagara, 48-44, yesterday at Carnesecca Arena.

After an early bucket by the Purple Eagles began the scoring, Frederico Mussini connected on a 3 at the 18:18 mark to give the Johnnies the lead for good. The freshman guard led the team with 11 points in the low-scoring affair.

With just over four minutes remaining the first half, Niagara (3-7) cut St. John’s (6-3) lead to one. But the Red Storm answered with an 8-2 run to end the half and give themselves a 27-20 advantage. Senior Felix Balamou led St. John’s with six points in the first half.

The Johnnies led by as much as 12 in the second half, but the Purple Eagles cut the lead to three with 1:29 remaining, 45-42. After a missed free throw by the Red Storm, Marvin Prochet’s 3-pointer with a chance to tie the game was in and out, and after trading points the Red Storm were able to hold on.

Emile Blackman led all scorers with 16 points for Niagara.