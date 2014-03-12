St. Louis knows his slow start with Rangers must end

Martin St. Louis is off to a slow start during his first four games.

The winger, who was acquired in a March 5 trade that sent Rangers captain Ryan Callahan to the Lightning, has just one point — an assist — with the team.

“Individually, I guess it’s been a tough start for me,” St. Louis told The Post. “I expect more out of myself. I’m going to keep working at it.”

Although he was playing on a line with Brad Richards and Carl Hagelin, head coach Alain Vigneault switched things up and placed St. Louis with Rick Nash and Derek Stepan during the third period of the Rangers’ 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

The Rangers continue their road trip against the Wild tonight before concluding it against the Jets tomorrow. It may be tough for St. Louis to get on track tonight because Minnesota ranks sixth in the NHL in opponent scoring, allowing 2.4 goals per game.

“These are big games, and we need better from everybody,” St. Louis told reporters. “Nobody hands you points in this league, you have to go out there and earn it.”