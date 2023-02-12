Super Bowl betting promos: Bet Chiefs vs. Eagles with these apps

The Chiefs and Eagles are preparing to meet in the biggest game of the year, but sports bettors can gear up with these Super Bowl betting promos. Instead of taking a chance on the games, hit the ground running with these great offers.

New players who sign up with these offers can lock in a handful of Super Bowl betting promos. There are guaranteed bonus bets, first bets, and other unique offers out there for first-time depositors.

Super Bowl Betting Promos Deliver Creative Chiefs-Eagles Offers

Bet on the Chiefs or Eagles with these Super Bowl betting promos to unlock the best offers. Philadelphia and Kansas City have been top dogs in their conferences all year long. This is a Super Bowl matchup we can’t complain about. Here’s a deep dive into the best offers out there for Chiefs-Eagles.

Win $200 in Bonus Bets With DraftKings Sportsbook

Guarantees are few and far between in sports betting, but that’s exactly what DraftKings Sportsbook is giving away here. New players who sign up and place a $5+ wager on the big game will instantly win $200 in bonus bets. Bettors can immediately flip these bonus bets on other Super Bowl 57 markets. It’s tough to overstate the value of this exclusive offer.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 to win $200 in Super Bowl bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook: $3K No-Sweat Bet, Gronk’s Kick of Destiny

FanDuel Sportsbook is raising the bar with this new Super Bowl betting promo. Players can get a no-sweat bet of up to $3,000 on the big game. Place a real money wager on the Chiefs or Eagles and if it loses, FanDuel will provide a full refund in bonus bets. Additionally, players can take advantage of Gronk’s Kick of Destiny for the chance to win a share of $10 million in bonus bets.

To register with FanDuel Sportsbook, click here. Grab a $3,000 no-sweat bet and Gronk’s Kick of Destiny.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Lock in 200-1 Instant Super Bowl Payout

Bet365 Sportsbook doesn’t want bettors waiting around for the Super Bowl to finish. In fact, this new offer will provide bettors with an instant payout. Place a $1 wager on the Super Bowl to win $200 in bonus bets. You can start stacking up bonus bets before the Eagles or Chiefs even take the field. This bet365 promo can serve as a head start for football fans this weekend.

Click this link to sign up with bet365 Sportsbook and place a $1 wager to win $200 in bonus bets on Super Bowl 57.

Caesars Sportsbook Activates $1,250 Chiefs-Eagles Bet

Caesars Sportsbook is rolling out a trio of bonuses for Chiefs-Eagles. The initial aspect of this offer is a $1,250 first bet. Any losses on your initial Super Bowl wager will be backed up by this offer for up to $1,250. After that, new members will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. These are the keys to unlocking long-term membership benefits.

Click here and use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to unlock a $1,250 first bet for Chiefs-Eagles.

BetMGM Sportsbook’s $1K Super Bowl Bet

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the most well-known brands in the sports betting industry. That type of recognition doesn’t happen by accident. It happens with great promos like this $1,000 bet. This Super Bowl betting promo will provide new players with $1,000 in backing for the big game.

New players can sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook by clicking here. Grab a $1,000 first bet for Super Bowl 57.

PointsBet Sportsbook: Five Days of Second-Chance Bets

PointsBet Sportsbook is giving new players five consecutive days of promos. New users who take advantage of this offer can get a $50 second-chance bet every day for the next five days. Place an initial real money wager of up to $50 each day. If that bet loses, receive a full refund in a bonus bet.

Use this link to sign up with PointsBet Sportsbook and get five days of $50 second-chance bets, starting with Super Bowl Sunday.