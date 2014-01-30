Super Bowl XLVIII: Sleeper candidates for game MVP

Odds are good that one of the starting quarterbacks will earn the award again. But hey, there are 104 other players on the active roster, and any one of them could earn the MVP if he makes the plays that matter. Here’s a look at some sleeper candidates. For the purpose of this piece, the top 10 odds-on favorites for the award are ineligible.

Broncos: Montee Ball (RB)

The rookie won’t get the lion’s share of the carries — barring an injury to starter Knowshon Moreno — but if he can manage to break off a long touchdown and perhaps add another score, it might be enough to earn the favor of voters.

Seahawks: Golden Tate (WR)

He led the all Seattle receiver in catches, targets, yards and touchdowns, so why couldn’t he haul in a TD grab or two and swipe the award from quarterback Russell Wilson? Six other wideouts have taken home the hardware before.