Swin Cash proud to be part of Liberty’s resurgence

Swin Cash retired this year after 15 WNBA seasons, the final three of which were with the Liberty. Photo Credit: TV Land

Swin Cash is enjoying her freedom after retiring from the Liberty.

The recently retired 15-year WNBA veteran, who received the March of Dimes Greater New York Market Sportswoman of the Year Award on Wednesday in Manhattan, raved about the prospects the team will have for the next several years.

“I’m hoping they can put the right pieces around Tina Charles, around Epiphanny Prince, around Sugar Rodgers, because those are talented players. They have some pieces in place that can make a run,” Cash said. “Especially Tina Charles. Teams are able to have a player like that sometimes once in a lifetime. She’s so skilled and can do so many things on the basketball floor.”

Cash stressed that in addition to the talent on the team, the Liberty also have a few off-the-court advantages that other WNBA teams do not, which will help attract some top tier free agents this offseason. Not only does the team have the most money to spend on players, the team also has a world-class training facility it shares with the Knicks and Rangers.

“I’m hoping that we’ll see a championship eventually coming here to New York,” she said. “I’m really disappointed I wasn’t able to help make that happen but I do think they we really pushed life back into the city and belief back in the Liberty, so I’m happy about that.”

Cash seems to be settling into retirement easily. Usually around this time of year she would start rigorously training and dieting for the upcoming season, but now she can relax a bit and enjoy a less regimented life.

“You get that time when you go out to dinner and you look at your meal and you say ‘I don’t know if I should be eating this right now’ and I’m like ‘Yes, I should. It’s OK,’” she said.

As far as Cash’s future entails, she is going to stay on with the MSG network this season doing Knicks analysis and hosting The Jeff Hornacek Experience. But she also hinted that she might be adding a few new wrinkles to her professional repertoire soon.

“In the next few weeks, you may hear an announcement or two. I’m excited,” she said. “It’s an exciting time. I’m blessed to see the opportunities that are coming my way and excited to take advantage of them.”