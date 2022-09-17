The 3 best Canelo vs. GGG betting promos

The best Canelo-GGG betting promos are going big for one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year. The third and likely final installment of the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin trilogy is finally here. After two memorable fights, this third bout is sure to be a must-watch event.

New bettors can snag three of the best Canelo-GGG betting promos before the fight tonight. These promos include guaranteed bonus cash, a risk-free bet, and a comprehensive bonus that brings short-term and long-term benefits.

The Best Canelo vs. GGG Betting Promos

Canelo Alvarez and Gennedy Golovkin fought twice in 2017 and 2018. The first bout was a draw and Alvarez won the second by majority decision. Can GGG finally break through or will Canelo put this rivalry to rest? Here’s a quick look at some of the best ways to bet on this fight.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Get $200 for Canelo-GGG

DraftKings Sportsbook is giving away an instant $200 bonus this weekend. Any new users who sign up and place a $5 wager on any football game will win $200 in bonus cash. All it takes is a $5 bet on the NFL or college football to lock in this offer. From there, new players will have a ton of free bets to use on Canelo vs. GGG or any other event this weekend. Instead of taking a chance on this boxing match, place bets with house money.

Barstool Sportsbook’s $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Barstool Sportsbook is going big for Canelo-GGG. They are unleashing a $1,000 risk-free bet this weekend. While this offer can be used on any event, we expect to see a ton of interest in the third installment of Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin. After all, this is one of the most highly-anticipated pay-per-view events of the year. This is the type of bout that even casual boxing fans will tune into.

Anyone who uses this $1,000 risk-free bet will have two chances to win big. If that first bet loses, Barstool Sportsbook will issue a full refund in site credit. That means these players will have a second chance to place a wining wager.

Caesars Sportsbook Unleashes the “Full Caesar” for Canelo vs. GGG

Caesars Sportsbook is offering up the “Full Caesar” this weekend. While this creative promo brings a trio of bonuses, the important one for Canelo vs. GGG is a $1,250 first bet. Any losses on an initial wager will be backed up with site credit. Essentially, this promo is providing 100% first-bet insurance on any wager up to $1,250.

As for the other components of the “Full Caesar,” players can snag 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits. These will help bettors unlock long-term benefits that come with a Caesars membership. This is an offer that no other sportsbook in the country can match and it all starts with Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night.

