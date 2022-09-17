The 3 best Canelo vs. GGG betting promos

Quantcast
The best Canelo-GGG betting promos are going big for one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year. The third and likely final installment of the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin trilogy is finally here. After two memorable fights, this third bout is sure to be a must-watch event.

New bettors can snag three of the best Canelo-GGG betting promos before the fight tonight. These promos include guaranteed bonus cash, a risk-free bet, and a comprehensive bonus that brings short-term and long-term benefits.

The Best Canelo vs. GGG Betting Promos

Canelo Alvarez and Gennedy Golovkin fought twice in 2017 and 2018. The first bout was a draw and Alvarez won the second by majority decision. Can GGG finally break through or will Canelo put this rivalry to rest? Here’s a quick look at some of the best ways to bet on this fight.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Get $200 for Canelo-GGG

DraftKings Sportsbook is giving away an instant $200 bonus this weekend. Any new users who sign up and place a $5 wager on any football game will win $200 in bonus cash. All it takes is a $5 bet on the NFL or college football to lock in this offer. From there, new players will have a ton of free bets to use on Canelo vs. GGG or any other event this weekend. Instead of taking a chance on this boxing match, place bets with house money.

Click here to bet $5 on the NFL and win $200 for Canelo vs. GGG on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Barstool Sportsbook’s $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Barstool Sportsbook is going big for Canelo-GGG. They are unleashing a $1,000 risk-free bet this weekend. While this offer can be used on any event, we expect to see a ton of interest in the third installment of Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin. After all, this is one of the most highly-anticipated pay-per-view events of the year. This is the type of bout that even casual boxing fans will tune into.

Anyone who uses this $1,000 risk-free bet will have two chances to win big. If that first bet loses, Barstool Sportsbook will issue a full refund in site credit. That means these players will have a second chance to place a wining wager.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 to snag a $1,000 risk-free bet for Canelo-GGG tonight.

Caesars Sportsbook Unleashes the “Full Caesar” for Canelo vs. GGG

Caesars Sportsbook is offering up the “Full Caesar” this weekend. While this creative promo brings a trio of bonuses, the important one for Canelo vs. GGG is a $1,250 first bet. Any losses on an initial wager will be backed up with site credit. Essentially, this promo is providing 100% first-bet insurance on any wager up to $1,250.

As for the other components of the “Full Caesar,” players can snag 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits. These will help bettors unlock long-term benefits that come with a Caesars membership. This is an offer that no other sportsbook in the country can match and it all starts with Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night.

New players can snag a $1,250 first bet for Canelo vs. GGG. Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to lock in this exclusive offer.

