The 4 Best Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Promos

Bettors can celebrate the 4th of July with these Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest promos. Betting on how many hot dogs people eat might seem a bit strange, but this is an American tradition.

Activate the best Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest promos and bet on Joey Chestnut or the rest of the field. These offers include guaranteed bonus bets and other unique promos.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Promos: Celebrate the 4th in Style

Joey Chestnut is the undisputed king of competitive eating and he’s a heavy favorite to win once again. He has won this contest 15 of the last 16 years and it’s hard to see that trend changing this year. Meanwhile, on the women’s side Miki Sudo is favored to win after taking home the crown in eight of the last nine years. There are a variety of ways to get in on the action today. Sports fans and gluttons can bet on the action with the best Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest promos right here.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5 on Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, Win $150

DraftKings Sportsbook is making it easy to win on the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest today. Simply place a $5 wager on any contestant to win $150 in bonus bets instantly. Even a $5 wager on Joey Chestnut at -4000 odds will lock in these bonus bets. As soon as players take advantage of this offer, they will receive $150 in bonus bets to use on any available market in the app. This is a no-brainer promo for new players.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 to win $150 on the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Flip $20 Into $200

FanDuel Sportsbook is also coming through with a guaranteed win for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest today. Anyone who signs up and places a bet on the contest will win 10 times their original stake. This promo maxes out at $200 in bonus bets. That means a $20 wager on any Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest market will secure a guaranteed return of $200 in bonus bets. Those bonus bets will convert no matter the outcome of the original wager.

New players can click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and win 10x your first wager in bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook: Activate the “Full Caesar” for the 4th of July

Caesars Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to 4th of July betting. New players can start off with a $1,250 first bet on any available market. Should that bet lose, players will get a full refund in bonus bets. Any amount up to $1,250 will be completely covered. Not to mention, players will receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. These are the keys to unlocking long-term membership perks.

Click this link and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet and other offers this week.

BetMGM Sportsbook: How to Score $1K Offer for Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the premier destinations for sports bettors and that rings true on the 4th of July. Check out the competitive odds on the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. All new players will have access to a $1,000 first bet for the event. Simply sign up and place a first bet of up to $1,000 on the contest or any other event. Players will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if that wager loses.

New bettors can register with BetMGM Sportsbook and start off with a $1,000 first bet for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Click here to sign up now.

