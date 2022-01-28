The 5 best Louisiana sports betting apps to download right now

The long-awaited arrival of Louisiana sports betting apps is now here, and sports bettors in the state can now immediately download a number of offerings to lock in huge bonus value. Whether it’s big risk-free first bets, deposit matches, or crazy NFL odds boosts, the LA online sports betting market will be rife with awesome promos throughout the first days following launch.

With so many different bonuses and promos to choose from, let’s take a look at the five best Louisiana sports betting apps to download right now.

Competition for the attention and wagering dollars in the Louisiana market will be stiff. As the top apps look to establish solid footing early on, bettors will be able to seize the opportunity by nailing down fantastic promotional value that could lead to big winnings in the early going.

Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana

Caesars Sportsbook may ultimately emerge as the top Louisiana sports betting app option for bettors. Ultra-aggressive new player promos and awesome in-app boosts and specials pair up with a fun and creative advertising campaign, making the brand one of the most intriguing options right now. After experiencing a fantastic surge in other markets in recent months, bettors can grab a $1,500 first deposit match, more than 25+ daily odds boosts, free merchandise specials, and bet bonuses. This offer is also available as part of NY sports betting.

Barstool Sportsbook Louisiana

The Barstool Sportsbook app is filled with fun and creative promos, and will likely emerge as a preferred LA sports betting app, particularly for the younger crowd. Custom markets, aggressive odds boosts, and merchandise offers support a $1,000 risk-free first bet.

FanDuel Louisiana 30-1 NFL Odds, $1,000 Risk-Free First Bet

Get started with FanDuel Sportsbook and grab a $150 cash bonus offer, one of the best Louisiana sports betting app promos available for this weekend’s conference championship action. Bettors who would rather try their hand add larger upside can fire away with a $1,000 risk-free bet on any event. That said, the NFL offer requires just a $10 deposit and $5 wager to win $150 in cash money — not site credit.

DraftKings Sportsbook LA 56-1 NFL Odds, $1,000 Deposit Match

Those looking for the best NFL bonus of the weekend from a Louisiana sports betting app should check out DratKings Sportsbook. The app offers 56-1 odds to new players on the winner of either conference title game. Meanwhile, all new players can sign up to receive a $1,000 first deposit match to go with this special NFL promo. Be sure to also check out daily odds boosts on basketball, hockey, and football.

BetMGM Louisiana Offers 2 Promos

BetMGM Louisiana comes to the table with two offers worth grabbing. Bettors here can also grab a $1,000 risk-free first bet for use on any game. However, those looking for a no-brainer NFL bet at great odds can wager $10 to win $200 on either game this weekend to feature a touchdown. Place a $10 minimum wager and win $200 no matter what as long as one touchdown is scored in the selected game.

