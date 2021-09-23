The 5 best online sports betting promos this weekend

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Sports betting is in the midst of a busy period with another weekend of college football and NFL action here, which will compliment the stretch drive of the MLB regular season along with Ryder Cup action. With no shortage of intriguing events to wager on this weekend, the top online sportsbooks in a number of states are keeping their feet on the gas when it comes to providing new bettors with awesome offers.

Let’s take a deep dive into the best sportsbook promos and bonuses currently available.

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

The Best Online Sportsbook Betting Promos This Weekend

Even though we are about to turn the page of the first full month of a new football season, sportsbooks are still rolling out aggressive promos and bonuses for new users. The race is on for prospective bettors in new markets all across the country. Here are five of the very best promos and bonuses on the market.

DraftKings Sportsbook $150 Instant Bonus

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK FOOTBALL BONUS!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $1, GET $150!

FREE BONUS CLAIM OFFER

Other sportsbooks offer bonuses and risk-free bets that come with a catch. You have to pick a winner to grab the cash. But this DraftKings Sportsbook promo is a guaranteed bonus of $150.

All you need to do is deposit $10 into your newly-created DraftKings Sportsbook account and place a wager of $1 or more on any Week 3 NFL game. Once your original bet settles, you will earn the $150 bonus, regardless of the outcome of your wager. This bonus is paid out in the form of six $25 free bets.

Click here to bet $1 on Thursday Night Football and win an instant $150 bonus regardless of the outcome, only with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Free NFL Jersey and $5,000 Risk-Free Bet

Caesars Sportsbook might be the most aggressive player when it comes to giving away free stuff. They are offering a ridiculous $5,000 risk-free bet to new users on any Week 3 NFL game. For reference, most sportsbooks offer risk-free bets that top out around $1,000, so Caesars Sportsbook is going five times bigger than the competition with this offer.

In addition to this risk-free bet, all users at Caesars Sportsbook can grab a free NFL jersey just for betting on Week 3 games. Any user who bets $100 on the NFL in September will get a $150 jersey voucher on the NFL Shop. Simply head over to the promotions page and click “opt-in” to qualify for this voucher.

Click here to get Caesars Sportsbook in Arizona. Get it in Tennessee here, Michigan here, Indiana here, Iowa here, New Jersey here, Virginia here, and Colorado here.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at Barstool Sportsbook

If you haven’t heard of Barstool Sportsbook, you are probably living under a rock. They are one of the fastest-growing brands in the industry and they are turning heads with their latest promo.

New users who sign up with Barstool Sportsbook can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If that bet loses, you will get refunded in site credit so you can give it another shot. This offer gives new users multiple chances to cash in on that initial $1,000.

Register with Barstool Sportsbook by clicking here and use promo code AMNY1000 to grab your $1,000 risk-free bet.

FanDuel Sportsbook 30-1 Odds on Select Games

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK BET $5, WIN $150 NFL WEEK 2! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS Bet $5, Win $150

CHIEFS VS. RAVENS CLAIM OFFER

Betting on the moneyline is a good way to bet the NFL, but it all depends on the odds. If the price is right, foregoing the spread makes things far less complicated. That said, FanDuel Sportsbook is giving new users the chance to do that on select games in Week 3.

New players can get 30-1 moneyline odds on any of the teams in three specific games — Colts-Titans, Jets-Broncos, and Cowboys-Eagles. If you like any of those teams to win outright, FanDuel Sportsbook is the place to go. A $5 bet will pay new bettors $150.

Grab 30-1 moneyline odds on select NFL Week 3 games on FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking here.

BetMGM Sportsbook $200 Touchdown Bonus

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Bet $10, Win $200 if Your Team Scores TD!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, WIN $200

NFL BONUS CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM launched Thursday in the state of Mississippi.

Sweating out the full 60 minutes of an NFL game can be tough. The ups and downs of an NFL game don’t stop until that final whistle, but BetMGM Sportsbook is giving new users the chance to avoid that pressure.

Anyone who signs up with BetMGM Sportsbook and bets $10 on any NFL team in Week 3 will win a $200 bonus if that team scores a touchdown. In other words, as long as your team reaches the end zone once, you will be a winner on that bet. This is a unique promo that gives bettors two chances at winning — the original bet and the touchdown bonus.

Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and win a $200 bonus if the team you bet on scores a touchdown in Week 3.