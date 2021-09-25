The NFL regular season has been wild thus far and Week 3 is shaping up to be quite the memorable one. As such, a number of legal online sportsbooks are bringing out their best offers for prospective bettors.

Below, you will find our list of the 5 Best NJ online sports betting promos this weekend, including a dive into the best free odds boosts, free bets, and bonuses.

The 5 Best NJ Online Sports Betting Promos This Weekend

We’ve hit the final weekend of September, which also marks the potential end of the road for a few exceptional NFL-based promos that have garnered plenty of attention this month. If you’ve been thinking about getting in on the action with any of these sportsbooks, you might want to consider taking advantage of one of these promos before the end of Week 3 this weekend.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $1, Get $150 Bonus

When it comes to low-risk, high-reward new user promo offers, there might not be a better one on this list than DraftKings Sportsbook’s 150-1 odds boost on any Week 3 NFL game.

This promo is especially appealing as it is guaranteed to earn any new user who signs up $150 in bonuses just for wagering $1 on any NFL team to win its Week 3 matchup. To be clear, it doesn’t even matter if the team you place the $1 wager on wins. Once you’ve placed your $1 bet, you’ll receive your $150 in bonus money, which will be paid out via six $25 free bets.

Click here to Bet $1, Get $150 on any Week 3 NFL game with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook: $5,000 risk-free bet and NFL jersey offer

Caesars Sportsbook has made enormous strides in recent months, increasing their brand visibility by blitzing the market with TV, internet, and radio ads featuring JB Smoove.

However, what’s absolutely driven prospective bettors to consider signing up with Caesars Sportsbook goes beyond commercials. The sportsbook offers a $5,000 risk-free first bet, which is the largest such offer of any legal online sports book on this list. Plus, Caesars Sportsbook has been promoting an NFL jersey promo that rewards users who opt-in and bet $100+ on NFL games in September. Users who do so will get a $150 NFLShop.com gift card to use when purchasing the authentic NFL jersey of their choice.

Click here to get Caesars Sportsbook if you’re in New Jersey, here for Arizona, here for Colorado, here for Michigan, here for Tennessee, here for Virginia, here for Indiana, and here for Iowa.

FanDuel Sportsbook: 30-1 odds on three games

FanDuel Sportsbook is leveling the playing field by offering new users 30-1 odds on three select Week 3 games. Bettors who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook can get the same odds on the favorites or underdogs in their respective games.

New users who sign up can get this exceptional promo on three games, including Colts-Titans, Jets-Broncos, and Eagles-Cowboys. The Broncos are by far the heaviest moneyline favorite and are the only team of the six to be favored by double-digit points.

The best part is that his offer pays out $150 in cash with no playthrough requirement before funds can be withdrawn. That alone makes FanDuel Sportsbook’s 30-1 odds boost offer worth a look.

Click here to get 30-1 odds on any of these three select Week 3 NFL games with FanDuel Sportsbook. Note: this link will take you to an Eagles-Cowboys landing page, but you will be able to choose from any of the three games once you sign up.

BetMGM: Bet $10, Win $200 if your team scores a TD

If there’s been one consistent variable through the first two weeks of the NFL season, it’s been unpredictability. The mantra of “Any given Sunday” continues to ring true as plenty of road underdogs have covered the spread through the first couple of weeks and a few more appear poised to do so again in Week 3.

BetMGM’s Bet $10, Win $200 touchdown bonus provides great value in that it doesn’t require the bettor to see a selected game to the end, as the bonus can convey as early as a return on the opening kickoff. A $10 bet on any NFL team’s moneyline in Week 3 will pay out $200 if that team scores a touchdown, regardless of whether they ultimately win the game.

Sign up with BetMGM and Bet $10, Win $200 if your team scores a touchdown in Week 3 when you click here.

Barstool Sportsbook: $1,000 risk-free first bet

Barstool Sportsbook has had a meteoric rise, especially over the past few months when it launched in five states, bringing the list of states in which it is available to nine.

Prospective bettors who are familiar with Barstool Sports personalities can find plenty of promos and bonuses that feature familiar faces. Barstool Sportsbook offers new users a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000 that acts as insurance if a bettor’s first bet loses. If a bettor wagers $200 on the Giants with their first bet, but New York loses, Barstool Sportsbook will refund the user’s account $200 in site credit.

Click here and use promo code AMNY1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free bet from Barstool Sportsbook.