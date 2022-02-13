The best BetMGM promo code for Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest sports betting days of the year and the latest BetMGM promo code can provide bettors with a lift on the big day. Instead of leaving things to chance, stack up the bonuses before the Rams and Bengals even take the field.

New players who sign up can automatically trigger this BetMGM promo code for a 100% first-deposit match. This offer will provide a dollar-for-dollar match on all deposits up to $560, obviously in honor of Super Bowl 56. There is also the option for a $1,000 risk-free bet instead of this deposit match.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SUPER BOWL 56 OFFER! CLAIM NOW SUPER BOWL 56 $560 FIRST DEPOSIT MATCH!

SUPER BOWL BONUS CLAIM OFFER

Although the Bengals are the underdog entering Super Bowl 56, they have been very comfortable in this position. After all, they just pulled off upsets on the road against the Titans and Chiefs.

This BetMGM promo code is the easiest way to unlock $560 in bonuses for the big game. Give yourself a head start on Super Bowl 56 with this insane offer.

Click here to redeem this BetMGM promo code for a 100% deposit match up to $560 for Super Bowl 56. Click here to cash in on a $1,000 risk-free bet instead.

BetMGM Promo Code for Super Bowl Sunday

This BetMGM promo code is unlocking a massive bonus for Super Bowl Sunday. This first-deposit match caps out at $560, but that is more than enough to get you ready for the big game.

Simply sign up, make an initial deposit, and it will be matched in site credit. In effect, this BetMGM promo code can double your starting bankroll for the big game.

Players can also opt for a risk-free bet instead. Place your first wager on any Super Bowl 56 and if it loses, you will be refunded in site credit up to $1,000. In other words, someone who loses on a $500 bet would receive $500 in bonus credit.

Using This BetMGM Promo Code

Signing up with this BetMGM promo code is as easy as 1-2-3. In fact, there are only three steps to signing up and claiming this deposit match. Follow the steps outlined below to ensure you are getting the full bonus:

Click here to sign up and automatically trigger this BetMGM promo code. Fill out some basic information to create an account.

Make an initial deposit using any of the available banking methods. First deposits will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $560.

Download the BetMGM app and start placing your bets on Super Bowl 56.

A Super Bowl Battle

There will be plenty of additional ways to wager on this game, including a risk-free one game parlay wit the BetMGM promo code for Super Bowl Sunday. Place a multi-leg wager on the game and receive a $25 insurance refund if the bet misses. Be sure to also check out a variety of player props, novelty props, and other markets within the app. This package makes one of the best ways to place an online bet for the Super Bowl.

With the Super Bowl, it’s always safe to expect the unexpected. On paper, the Rams should win this game based on their dominant defensive front and high-powered offense. But Joe Burrow and the Bengals continue to defy the odds. Can they do it for a third consecutive game as the underdog? We aren’t counting them out just yet. Betting on the Super Bowl is always a tough task, but it’s a little easier when you have the backing of a $560 deposit match bonus.

Click here to redeem this BetMGM promo code for a 100% deposit match up to $560 for Super Bowl 56. Click here to cash in on a $1,000 risk-free bet instead.