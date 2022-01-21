The best BetMGM bonus code for NFL Divisional Playoffs

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The best BetMGM bonus code for the NFL Divisional Round will get players located in both New York and all pre-existing markets where the app currently runs plenty of ways to wager and win this weekend. After joining the NY sports betting scene earlier in the week, the brand looks to take a big step forward during the NFL Playoffs by acquiring new players during the run up to the Super Bowl next month.

To accomplish this effort, the latest BetMGM bonus code delivers a pick between two strong promos throughout the weekend. Bettors can either utilize a $1,000 risk-free first bet or a bet $10, get $200 touchdown bonus on any of the four NFL Divisional Round games.

As it looks to hold its position as a top operator in numerous states while making up for lost time in New York, the BetMGM app has put together two separate offers. Each holds strong terms, but cater to the preferences of different players. More details can be found below.

BetMGM Bonus Code for NFL Playoffs

The latest BetMGM bonus code presents optionality for the NFL Playoffs and other events going on this weekend. Those looking to bet college basketball, NBA, and NHL action can go right in with a $1,000 risk-free first bet. This is a particularly good idea for bettors who feel strongly about a particular game on the board. Of course, the risk-free bet can be used on any NFL postseason game played this weekend, too, although BetMGM does offers players the ability to grab awesome football-specific odds.

As for the NFL bonus, here’s the setup. New players can bet $10 on any NFL postseason game by picking a team to win outright (a moneyline play). If the wager hits, a cash profit will be paid out. If a wager fails to hit, the player will likely still walk away in extremely advantageous position. That’s because a $200 bonus will pay out regardless of the game’s outcome as long as at least one touchdown is scored, an outcome which is very likely to happen.

Using the Best BetMGM Bonus Code

No specific BetMGM bonus code will need to be manually entered in order to activate either $1,000 risk-free first bet or 20-1 touchdown bonus.

Clicking this link will lock in the risk-free bet. This link will lock in the NFL promo.

will lock in the risk-free bet. This will lock in the NFL promo. Regardless of the promo picked, a minimum $10 deposit will be necessary to activate the offer. Of course, players are free to make larger first deposits.

Place the first wager.

A Winning Angle

Let’s take a closer look at the touchdown special. Not only did all six postseason games last weekend feature multiple touchdowns, each of the divisional round games have totals set at 46 points or higher. That means we should see some scoring.

With some of the game’s best quarterbacks taking the field this weekend, it would be hard to imagine that any of the four games on the board would finish without at least one side crossing the goal line to cash this payout.

