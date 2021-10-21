The best Connecticut sports betting app promos this weekend

This weekend marks the first for Connecticut online sports betting, meaning the state’s bettors will have their first opportunity to bet on NFL and college football action. In fact, with the NBA season now underway, the NHL regular season a couple weeks old, and baseball’s postseason forging ahead, the next few days represent a loaded calendar filled with opportunities to wager.

With a busy weekend of sports action ahead, let’s take a look at the best Connecticut sports betting apps and the top promos available.

Whether it’s odds boosts, risk-free bets, deposit matches, or crazy no-brainers, the best CT sports betting apps provide a wide range of excellent promos and bonuses this weekend.

The Best Connecticut Sports Betting Apps Promos This Weekend

NFL Week 7 and Week 8 of college football’s regular season slate provides numerous opportunities for CT sports bettors in the coming days. With Connecticut online sports betting now live, the best sportsbook apps will be looking to aggressively pursue new customers with a number of promos. Our search leads us to the two most notable offers.

FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook 100-1 Mac Jones Odds

New Connecticut sports betting app players figure to be especially interested in the Week 7 matchup between the New York Jets and New England Patriots. The state is home to many fans of both teams, meaning it will likely draw a significant amount of betting action. That’s why FanDuel CT has rolled out a 100-1 odds promo on New England quarterback Mac Jones to throw for 1+ yard. Even Jets fans will likely want to hop on this no-brainer, one that is virtually certain to pay out.

With a $1 moneyline bet on the Patriots to beat the Jets, bettors will win a $100 bonus if Jones throws for at least one yard. Best of all, there’s no catch. The qualifying wager doesn’t even have to hit for the bonus to register.

Meanwhile, bettors who are instead looking for a larger bonus can take advantage of a $1,000 risk-free first bet, a wager that can be used on any market this weekend.

In the case of both bonuses, the links below and a $10 first deposit will qualify new users to retrieve these specials.

Finally, also be sure to check out same-game parlays, bet insurances, and daily odds boosts — a pairing of offers that combine to make FanDuel the best Connecticut sports betting app.

SugarHouse Connecticut

SugarHouse Connecticut also offers one of the best CT sports betting app promos available this weekend. New players at SugarHouse can sign up, deposit at least $10, and begin the wagering experience by catching a 100% first deposit match bonus.

SugarHouse Connecticut, which also offers daily odds boosts and a wide range of betting markets across a variety of sports and leagues, will fully match the first deposit bonus up to $250. This means a bettor can deposit as much as $250 into the app and be given a bonus $250 to match it. Beyond the obvious, the upside of this Connecticut sports app promo is flexibility. Bettors can use their bonus match on either a single wager or via multiple bets on any events of their choice

