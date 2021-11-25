Here’s the best Fanduel promo code for NFL Thanksgiving games

In an effort to keep things simple this Thanksgiving, no FanDuel promo code will be needed to get 30-1 odds on any NFL game. New players will be able to begin their wagering experiencing by placing a $5 moneyline wager on any of the six teams in action to win for a $150 bonus.

No FanDuel promo code will be needed to grab the Thanksgiving NFL special that serves up bet a bet $5, win $150 bonus.

Throw out the point spreads and standard moneyline prices and instead replace those numbers with 30-1 (+3000) odds on any team to win. Best of all, it doesn’t matter if you’re backing the biggest favorite (or biggest underdog).

There’s no question that one of the best parts of Thanksgiving is non-stop football action from early afternoon that runs well into the night. Throughout the day, new players at FanDuel can lock in on any of the games between the Bears-Lions, Raiders-Cowboys, or Bills-Saints for plenty of ways to wager and win, headlined by this special enhanced odds offer.

No FanDuel promo code is required to activate a bet $5, win $150 bonus ahead of Thanksgiving. Get the offer here.

How to Get Top Bonus without a FanDuel Promo Code

We will dive deeper into the details and run through what’s going on in the FanDuel Sportsbook app below, but first, let’s take a quick look at how to get this 30-1 odds bonus.

Click here to begin the registration process. A few general details will be needed to complete the sign up.

to begin the registration process. A few general details will be needed to complete the sign up. Remember, a FanDuel promo code will not be needed.

Create a new account username and password.

Select a deposit method. Several safe and secure options are available. Make a first deposit of at least $10.

Following deposit, decide which of the three Thanksgiving Day games you would like to bet on (Bears-Lions, Raiders-Cowboys, or Bills-Saints). Place a $5 wager on one of the teams to win.

In the event the wager goes on to win, FanDuel will issue a $150 cash bonus. This bonus can be immediately made available for use.

This special Thanksgiving bonus is available in several states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, Arizona, and Illinois. Look for the app to arrive in New York in the coming months.

No FanDuel Promo Code Needed This Thanksgiving

Let’s take a look at the massive value in play with this offer. The Bears, Cowboys, and Bills come into their respective Week 12 matchups as favorite. Notably, the Cowboys are the biggest favorite, checking in somewhere around a 7-point and -330 moneyline favorite. Given their status as the day’s largest favorite, let’s use the Cowboys-Raiders game to gauge the overall value in play with what is arguably the best Thanksgiving sportsbook bonus.

At current moneyline prices, a prospective bettor would have to put out roughly a $500 wager on the Cowboys to win the game outright. That’s a steep commitment for such a return. But with this FanDuel promo, a simple $10 deposit and $5 wager will do the trick.

It should go without saying that +3000 odds on any team, even underdogs like the winless Lions or struggling Raiders and Saints would still represent significant value.

Other Offers

Be sure to check out various odds boosts on the games in addition to bet insurances and a $100 same-game parlay bonus. With this promo, place same-game parlays and earn a match in site credit up to $100.

No FanDuel promo code is required to activate a bet $5, win $150 bonus ahead of Thanksgiving. Get the offer here.