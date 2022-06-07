Tiger Woods won’t compete at 2022 US Open

Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he will be sitting out of the 2022 US Open in Brookline, MA beginning June 13.

“I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the US Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf,” Woods tweeted. “I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at the JP McManus Pro-Am and The Open next month.

“I’m excited to get back out there soon!”

Woods made a remarkable comeback to the golf course at The Masters back in April — just 13 months after a gruesome car accident that injured his right leg so badly, that doctors considered amputation.

The 46-year-old finished 47th at the tournament with a 13-over par.

He most recently withdrew from the PGA Championship last month after recording a 9-over 79 in the third round.

Of Woods’ 15 major championships in his storied career, three of them have come at the US Open (2000, 2002, 2008).

It appears as though he will be using the JP McManus Pro-Am — scheduled for July 4-5 — as a warm-up event for The Open, which begins on July 14 at the historic St. Andrews Links.

