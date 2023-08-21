Tiki Barber apologizes for Jets comments about Robert Saleh: “I knew where I went wrong”

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh speaks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team’s training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Tiki Barber’s controversial statement regarding the New York Jets and their head coach Robert Saleh has made quite a bit of noise in the last week.

After initially reporting that the Jets had canceled a second joint practice with the Buccaneers last week due to Saleh not being able to attend and it potentially affecting HBO’s “Hard Knocks” show, the WFAN host has walked back his comments.

“I knew where I went wrong,” the former Giants’ running back said on Monday’s afternoon show. “We have talked it out, so to speak. Just wanted to get that out there bc some people were curious abt my thinking… We speculate in this business and I was wrong.”

Barber called his previous comments “reckless” and has spoken to the Jets’ head coach before his on-air apology according to Zack Rosenblatt of the Athletic.

Saleh attended each of the Jets’ practices throughout the week and spoke to the media in each session.

Barber was moved from his noon slot with Brandon Tierney to joining Evan Roberts in the afternoon slot at WFAN in July. Since the move, the network has had a recent run of controversial takes like when Sal Licata said that the New York Mets’ 2023 struggles were the result of Pete Alonso being toxic in the clubhouse. Other WFAN hosts have critiqued Saleh’s performance in the “Hard Knocks” episodes of late as well.

Whatever the case, it appears the team and the WFAN host have buried the hatchet and have moved on. The Jets and Giants will face off in the final preseason game for both teams before the start of the 2023 regular season.

