Tina Charles’ double-double lifts New York Liberty in 2OT

The New York Liberty have taken over the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The New York Liberty have taken over the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 90-79 double-overtime victory over the Dream on Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta.

Six players scored in double figures for New York. Tina Charles recorded her ninth double-double of the season and was one rebound shy of a triple-double with 23 points, 10 assists and nine boards. Swin Cash and Shavonte Zellous both tallied season-highs of 14 and 13 points, respectively.

New York (9-4), winners of five in a row, next will host the Chicago Sky (6-7) Friday night at Madison Square Garden.