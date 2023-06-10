UFC 289 betting promos: Best sportsbook offers for Nunes-Aldana

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana are set to meet in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year, but bettors still have time to grab these UFC 289 betting promos. These new sportsbook offers are one way to hit the ground running.

New bettors who activate these UFC 289 betting promos will have access to the best sportsbook offers. Grab bonus bets, no-sweat bets, and other creative offers ahead of tonight’s fights.

UFC 289 Betting Promos: How to Get the Best Sportsbook Offers

Amanda Nunes is one of the biggest names in MMA. She’s defending her championship against Irene Aldana tonight. Although Nunes is a heavy favorite, anything can happen when two fighters step into the ring. One punch or kick can change everything. These new UFC 289 betting promos will set bettors up for success this weekend. Let’s take a closer look at each offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook: How to Score $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for UFC bettors. This $200 instant bonus is a big reason why. New users who sign up and activate this offer only need to place a $5 wager on any UFC bout to win. After placing that $5 wager, bettors will win $200 in bonus bets instantly. This means new players will win extra bonus bets to use on other fights.

New players on DraftKings Sportsbook can bet $5 on any fight to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. Click here to begin.

FanDuel Sportsbook Unlocks $2,500 No-Sweat Bet

FanDuel Sportsbook is rolling out the largest offer on the market for UFC 289 tonight. Sign up, download the app, and claim a $2,500 no-sweat first bet. New players can place a real money wager on any fight at UFC 289. That first bet will be backed up completely by this no-sweat bet. If your initial wager loses, FanDuel Sportsbook will send you a complete refund in bonus bets. Second chances don’t come around very often, but that’s exactly what bettors can get here.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and lock in a $2,500 no-sweat bet for UFC 289 tonight.

Caesars Sportsbook: Redeeming the “Full Caesar” Promotion

Caesars Sportsbook is rolling out the most creative offer on the market. New players can get started with a $1,250 first bet on UFC 289 tonight. Again, any losses on that initial wager will trigger a refund in bonus bets. However, that’s only where the fun starts. New bettors will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. These will help bettors build toward long-term membership benefits.

Click this link and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet and other offers for UFC 289.

BetMGM Sportsbook Triggers $1,000 UFC 289 Bet

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the most well-known brands in the industry and that doesn’t happen by accident. New users who sign up and take advantage of this UFC 289 betting promo will have access to a $1,000 first bet. Choose from any of the fights at UFC 289 and win big. Opportunities like this don’t come around very often.

To activate this BetMGM Sportsbook promo, click here. Get a $1,000 first bet to use on any fight at UFC 289 tonight.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $1, Get $200

Bet365 Sportsbook is keeping it simple this weekend. Sign up and bet $1 on any market, including UFC 289, to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not these bonus bets convert. Simply placing that $1 wager will be enough to win. Guarantees are few and far between in sports betting, but that’s exactly what bettors can get here.

Bettors can bet $1 to get $200 with bet365 Sportsbook this weekend. Click here to qualify for this new user promo.

