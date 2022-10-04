Week 5 NFL staff picks standings update: Who’s on top?

Every week, the amNew York writers give you our staff picks for all the NFL games against the spread. On Tuesdays, we’ll show you our updated season-long standings and talk through who’s performing well and why.

Staff Pick Standings after Week 4

The story of the week is Nick continuing his strong showing with another 9-5-1 week. He’s now gone above 50% on his picks for the season and extended his first-place lead.

This week, Nick was one of only two writers to pick the Jets and the Patriots to cover as underdogs. The only other writer to pick the Patriots was Eric, who considered it a lock on this week’s episode of The Morning Huddle, which is our weekly show on YouTube that should be checking out if you’re not yet.

Eric was also the only writer who picked Seattle to cover against the Seahawks and one of two writers to pick San Francisco on Monday night but was the lone writer to back the Bucs on Sunday night, which did not work out in his favor. However, his 9-5-1 week was good enough to keep him in second place.

The only other writer to back San Francisco was Christian, who also had a solid 9-4-2 week. Christian was the only writer who thought Carolina would beat Arizona, but he also backed the Jets with Nick and was one of only two writers who picked Philadelphia to cover a big spread against Jacksonville.

The other writer who picked that was Joe, who got back on track this week with a 7-7-2 showing. Joe was, however, the lone writer to pick Washington against Dallas, which didn’t work out for him, while Aidan was the lone writer to support Indianapolis, which backfired on him and kept him just under .500 for the week at 6-7-2.

But overall, it was a strong week for our staff with a few guys going well over .500 and everybody else at or hovering just around that mark.

