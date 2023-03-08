What would a Jets trade for 10x Pro Bowler Aaron Rodgers look like?

With the 2023 offseason beginning in a week, it’s Aaron Rodgers or bust now for the New York Jets

That happens when the team sends its entire top executive list to California to meet with the 4x NFL MVP, hoping they can talk him into becoming a member of the Jets family. New York has made tremendous strides in building a contending team with both the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year award winners currently in Florham Park.

The only thing the Jets need now is a top-tier quarterback, and Aaron Rodgers is and has been the top name on their list since the 2022-23 season ended.

But what does a trade for the future Hall-of-Famer look like?

Rodgers carries a guarantee of over $59 million should he decide to play in 2023. The current Packers legend is currently deciding between playing for Green Bay, retiring, or being traded elsewhere with the Jets seen as the only team in contention, according to Peter King. While Rodgers has said he would be open to restructuring his contract to fit whatever team he decides to go to, it’s important to remember that he ultimately can decide what he wants to do.

That being said, if the Jets were to acquire another Packers legend at quarterback, the compensation could be significant. So let’s take a look at one mock trade that could be done to land the former Super Bowl winner.

Jets trade 2023 1st-round pick, 2024 conditional third-round pick, and Elijah Moore for Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers holds all the cards in this game of chicken. If he wants to leave Green Bay, the Packers are not going to hold out for any kind of deal that they want. That gives the Jets a chance to keep some valuable draft capital they otherwise wouldn’t be able to maintain if they were in a bidding war.

Still, the Jets’ current first-round pick should be the staple of a trade that brings Aaron Rodgers to New York City.

Outside of that, it is expected that at least one of the picks heading to Green Bay will have a condition if Rodgers wins his second Super Bowl with the Jets. If he gets New York to the promised land, the expectation will be that another first-round pick would be going back to Green Bay. If the Jets don’t reach the Super Bowl then the pick would be lower, like a third-rounder mentioned in the scenario above.

Outside of two picks, an extra player would likely have to be moved as well, and one that can make an immediate impact on the current Packers roster. Elijah Moore has already requested a trade during the 2022 season because of a lack of targets. Since Green Bay is in need of young wide receivers, giving up Moore to get Rodgers could be enticing for the Packers and also be a big help to rounding out the Jets’ roster in hopes of getting to title contention.

Garrett Wilson would remain as the number one receiver, and the Jets would still have the ability to pair him with competent receivers. Whether that be a free agent like Allen Lazard or new young rookies from this year’s class, Gang Green has a legitimate chance to get Rodgers without giving up massive amounts of resources.

With the franchise choosing to not offer Derek Carr an extension, it leaves New York with the difficult task of going after only one particular player. And with so many resources already prepared for a potential title run, it’s imperative that the Jets try and figure out a way to make Rodgers a member of Gang Green before it’s too late.

