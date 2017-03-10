Wuilmer Becerra still a ways away from Mets’ 40-man roster

Battling growing pains and injury, 2017 will be Becerra’s most critical season yet.

Wuilmer Becerra, left, came to the Mets in a 2012 trade with the Blue Jays. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

The Mets’ 2012 trade that sent former R.A. Dickey to the Blue Jays in exchange for current big-leaguers Noah Syndergaard and Travis d’Arnaud looks brilliant in retrospect.

But 22-year-old right fielder Wuilmer Becerra, the third prospect in that trade, remains in the minors. Battling growing pains and injury, 2017 will be Becerra’s most critical season yet.

Origins

Becerra was signed by the Blue Jays in 2011 as an international free agent from Venezuela. A year later, he was dealt to the Mets.

Becerra has progressed at a much slower pace than Syndergaard or d’Arnaud and spent three seasons in the Rookie leagues alone. The righty finally averaged a solid .300 in 2014 for Kingsport.

Becerra stayed on track in 2015, batting .290 for Single-A Savannah with 63 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

2016

Last year was Becerra’s fifth at the Advanced Single-A level or below. He was a consistent piece for St. Lucie last year and hit .312 with the club, including a 13-game hitting streak.

But his run was cut short due to a shoulder injury that sidelined him in July.

Future

Determined to prove that he still has a future in Queens one day, Becerra has made limited appearances with the team this spring. So far, he is 3-for-15 as a DH as he continues to rebuild throwing strength.

However, failure to return to form this season could mark the end of Becerra’s run as a legitimate major league prospect with the Mets.