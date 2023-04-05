Yankees upcoming game against Orioles postponed until Friday

BRONX — The Yankees were barely two innings into their Wednesday afternoon game against the Philadelphia Phillies when it came down that they would have Thursday off.

The Baltimore Orioles, who New York was scheduled to begin a three-game set on Thursday with, postponed the game and moved it to Friday at 3:05 p.m. Storms had been expected to hit the Baltimore area on Thursday and Weather.com anticipated a 77% of rain that day.

While Friday is listed as cloudy, the chance of precipitation is minimal.

The trip to Maryland is the Yankees’ first road trip of the season and begins a seven-game stretch where the Yanks will be away from the Bronx. New York played its first six games of the year at home.

Thursday’s game was expected to be Clarke Schmidt’s second start of the season with the Orioles starting Dean Kremer. It’s unknown if the postponement will impact who the Yankees start on Friday.