Mets recall Mark Vientos, Joey Lucchesi, DFA Joey Wendle and Yohan Ramirez

Following Tuesday’s 4-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Mets have made some roster changes to try and bolster the offense and rotation. Infielder Mark Vientos is being called back up to the major league club, along with left-handed starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi, who will start Wednesday in Philadelphia.

To make room on the roster for Vientos and Lucchesi, infielder Joey Wendle and reliever Yohan Ramirez have been designated for assignment. Vientos’ promotion was first reported by Ben Yoel on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), while Lucchesi’s promotion was first reported by the New York Post.

In addition to these moves, the Mets also optioned starting pitcher Jose Butto to Triple-A Syracuse and recalled reliever Grant Hartwig. Despite a 3.08 E.R.A. this season, Butto has struggled to consistently throw strikes, allowing 21 walks in 38 innings pitched this season, including four walks and a hit batsman over five innings in Tuesday’s loss. Hartwig, who has pitched to a 2.51 E.R.A. across 14.1 innings in Triple-A this season, was called up to help provide length out of the bullpen in case it is needed.

With the Mets lined up to face multiple left-handed pitchers this week in Philadelphia and Miami, the team viewed this as a great opportunity to give the right-handed Vientos playing time at third base, where he will be platooning with Brett Baty. Despite failing to make the opening day roster, Vientos has fared well in Triple-A Syracuse so far this season, batting .285 with a .376 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage in 133 plate appearances. While he has improved his patience at the plate, with 16 walks, strikeouts remain an issue for the young slugger, doing so 38 times.

Vientos had a brief but successful stint with the Mets earlier this season when he replaced outfielder Starling Marte on the roster, who went on the bereavement list from April 27-29. Vientos ended up going 3-for-7 during this brief stint with the big league club, including a dramatic walk-off home-run in extra innings against the Cardinals.

By designating Wendle for assignment, the Mets are now without a true backup middle infielder on the roster behind shortstop Francisco Lindor and second baseman Jeff McNeil. After signing a one-year, $2 million deal, the former all-star struggled mightily at the plate and on the field. In 18 games with the Mets, Wendle put up a slash line of just .222/.243/.250, with just one extra base hit. While Wendle had always been a solid and flexible defender throughout his career, he had a lot of trouble this year, committing three errors in 89 innings, as well as making some costly mental errors on the field.

Lucchesi’s callup comes with the Mets in need of a starting pitcher for Wednesday’s game. While the team initially planned to reinsert Adrian Houser back from the bullpen into the rotation for this game, he ended up having to warm up for a potential appearance in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s loss, making him unavailable to start. Lucchesi had a lot of success when called upon to fill in as part of the Mets’ rotation last year, going 4-0 with a 2.89 E.R.A. across nine starts. In seven minor league starts this season, Lucchesi has posted a 2.58 E.R.A. across 38.1 innings.

This marks the third time this season that Yohan Ramirez was designated for assignment, and the second time by the Mets. While he has managed to strike out 17 of the 65 batters he has faced this season (26.2%), he has also allowed 11 runs in 14.1 innings.

The Mets will likely be making yet another roster move prior to soon. The team is expected to activate reliever Drew Smith from the injured list this week after he completed his rehab from shoulder inflammation that knocked him out on Apr. 27.

The Mets will have one week to trade Wendle and Ramirez. Wendle, who made his MLB debut in 2016, has accrued enough service time to decline being assigned to the minor leagues while also keeping his $2 million salary if a trade does not end up happening. He would then become a free agent.