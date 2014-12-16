Yankees host annual food drive at the Stadium

Donate and get two free grandstand or bleachers tickets.

New York Yankees Manager Joe Girardi was on hand today at Yankee Stadium for the team’s 18th Annual Hoiday Food Drive. Any fan who donated 30 pounds of food or over was given a voucher for 2 grandstand or bleacher tickets or 2 half price tickets in select general seating areas to 1 of 22 designated games during the 2012 regular season. The Yankees, in conjunction with Bronx clergy will distribute the collected food for those in need in The Bronx. Over 40 pallets of food were also donated by Good Neighbor brands such as General Mills, ConAgra, Smuckers, Barilla, Nestle, Red Gold, Georgia Pacific, Motts and Kraft. Photo Credit: AP / Evan Vucci

How much is 30 or more pounds of food worth?

Well, for those people wishing to donate such an amount in non-perishable foods at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, it’s worth two free grandstand or bleachers tickets to one of 23 designated games at the Stadium for the 2015 season. Or, they’re worth half-price tickets in select general seating areas. Your choice.

The ticket voucher giveaway is part of the Yankees’ annual holiday food drive, now in its 21st year.

People who choose to contribute to the team’s charitable food drive can drop off their donations at Gate 2 at Yankee Stadium between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Rice and bottled water will not be accepted.

All food collected will be distributed to families in need throughout the Bronx. The Yankees also will donate around 2,500 food vouchers to the recipients of the collected food items.

Designated games to receive free or half-price tickets are:

April 9 vs. Toronto

April 27 vs. Tampa Bay

April 28 vs. Tampa Bay

April 29 vs. Tampa Bay

May 7 vs. Baltimore

May 26 vs. Kansas City

May 27 vs. Kansas City

June 9 vs. Washington

June 10 vs. Washington

June 17 vs. Miami

June 18 vs. Miami

June 22 vs. Philadelphia

June 23 vs. Philadelphia

June 24 vs. Philadelphia

July 7 vs. Oakland

July 8 vs. Oakland

July 9 vs. Oakland

Aug. 17 vs. Minnesota

Aug. 18 vs. Minnesota

Aug. 19 vs. Minnesota

Aug. 24 vs. Houston

Aug. 25 vs. Houston

Aug. 26 vs. Houston

Half-price tickets in general seating areas excludes Audi Yankees Club, Legends Suite, Delta SKY360° Suite, Champions Suite, Jim Beam Suite, Luxury Suites and Party City Party Suites. Tickets are subject to availability. Vouchers must be redeemed by April 30, 2015.