Yankees host annual food drive at the Stadium

How much is 30 or more pounds of food worth?
Well, for those people wishing to donate such an amount in non-perishable foods at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, it’s worth two free grandstand or bleachers tickets to one of 23 designated games at the Stadium for the 2015 season. Or, they’re worth half-price tickets in select general seating areas. Your choice.
The ticket voucher giveaway is part of the Yankees’ annual holiday food drive, now in its 21st year.
People who choose to contribute to the team’s charitable food drive can drop off their donations at Gate 2 at Yankee Stadium between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Rice and bottled water will not be accepted.
All food collected will be distributed to families in need throughout the Bronx. The Yankees also will donate around 2,500 food vouchers to the recipients of the collected food items.
Designated games to receive free or half-price tickets are:
April 9 vs. Toronto
April 27 vs. Tampa Bay
April 28 vs. Tampa Bay
April 29 vs. Tampa Bay
May 7 vs. Baltimore
May 26 vs. Kansas City
May 27 vs. Kansas City
June 9 vs. Washington
June 10 vs. Washington
June 17 vs. Miami
June 18 vs. Miami
June 22 vs. Philadelphia
June 23 vs. Philadelphia
June 24 vs. Philadelphia
July 7 vs. Oakland
July 8 vs. Oakland
July 9 vs. Oakland
Aug. 17 vs. Minnesota
Aug. 18 vs. Minnesota
Aug. 19 vs. Minnesota
Aug. 24 vs. Houston
Aug. 25 vs. Houston
Aug. 26 vs. Houston
Half-price tickets in general seating areas excludes Audi Yankees Club, Legends Suite, Delta SKY360° Suite, Champions Suite, Jim Beam Suite, Luxury Suites and Party City Party Suites. Tickets are subject to availability. Vouchers must be redeemed by April 30, 2015.