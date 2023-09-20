Quantcast
Sports

Yankees rookie Jasson Domínguez has Tommy John surgery, team anticipates 9-to-10 months for recovery

Associated Press Posted on
Jasson Dominguez Yankees
New York Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez watches his two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees rookie center fielder Jasson Domínguez had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Wednesday.

Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister performed a procedure in Arlington, Texas, that included internal bracing, according to the Yankees. The team said Domínguez’s anticipated recovery time is nine-to-10 months.

Signed for a $5.1 million bonus, the 20-year-old switch-hitter homered in his big league debut on Sept. 1. He was hitting .258 with four homers and seven RBIs in eight games before a scan on Sept. 10 revealed the tear.

Domínguez said he first felt pain on Sept. 3 but couldn’t recall a specific throw or swing that caused the injury.

