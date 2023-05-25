Mayor Eric Adams signed a bill into law at Yankee Stadium Thursday that will allow sports organizations to use their venues to hold raffles and other games of chance as a means to raise money on behalf of charities.

The legislation allows organizations to use sports venues to conduct raffles for charitable purposes during professional or collegiate sporting competitions, provided certain conditions are met. For instance, raffles can only take place two hours prior to the beginning of play until the end of play.

Under the legislation, venues such as Yankee Stadium, Citi Field, and Madison Square Garden can be used to conduct these raffles, allowing sporting organizations to team up with charities to increase their philanthropic work.

“Today, we are hitting a home run for New York City nonprofits,” Adams said. “New York City is home to some of the greatest sporting teams in the nation, and we love supporting them — especially when they give back to the community. Today, with the signing of this bill into law, we are stepping up to the plate, and making it easier for the Yankees, the Mets, and others to partner with charitable organizations to raise money for New Yorkers.”

The legislation is viewed as a boon for local non-profits.

“By allowing raffles at sporting events, teams will be able to raise money for hunger relief, veterans, and other worthy causes for our borough and city,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. “I want to thank the City Council for pushing this important legislation forward and Mayor Adams for signing [it] into law.”

Bronx City Council Member Rafael Salamanca, Jr., who sponsored the bill, said Thursday that the legislation will make it easier for teams to bolster charities.

“We have paved the way for sports teams to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities each season,” Salamanca said. “I would like to thank Mayor Adams for signing my bill into law today, bringing New York City into alignment with what is already allowed at sports venues across New York state — and virtually every other state in the country. I look forward to seeing the positive impact that this new initiative will bring to our city.”