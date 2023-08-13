Marlins stun Holmes, Kahnle with 5 runs in 9th, beat Yankees 8-7

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Miami Marlins’ Jake Burger gets dunked by a bucket of Gatorade after hitting the game winning run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Yankees 8-7. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI (AP) — Jake Burger’s game-ending single capped a five-run, ninth-inning comeback against Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle, giving the Miami Marlins an 8-7 win Sunday over the struggling New York Yankees.

New York, which led 7-1 in the sixth inning behind ace Gerrit Cole, dropped five games back of the AL’s last wild card berth and is on track to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Yankees lost when leading by four runs in the ninth inning for the first time since July 11, 2021. New York is 3-8-1 in its last 12 series and has lost six straight rubber games of three-game series.

Burger, who had three hits, cut the deficit to 7-2 with an RBI single in the sixth off Cole. Wandy Peralta walked Josh Bell leading off the eighth and Bryan De La Cruz hit an RBI double off Kenyan Middleton.

Holmes (4-3), who had given up three runs in 35 games since May 6, allowed Yuli Gurriel’s double leading off the ninth. Nick Fortes singled on a ball up the middle that rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe couldn’t come up with.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. walked and Bell hit a one-hopper that bounced off Holmes’ glove and went to the third-base side. The reliever gloved the ball ad rushed a throw past first for an error as Gurriel and Fortes scored.

Luis Arraez, hitting a major league-leading .367, grounded a triple down the right-field line for his third hit, tying the score 7-7.

Kahnle relieved and walked De La Cruz, who advanced on defensive indifference. With Oswaldo Cabrera part of a five-infield, Burger lined a single to left for his seventh hit in 12 at-bats during the series.

Jorge López (6-2) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win before 35,043, the Marlins’ season high at home.

Cole gave up two runs and six hits in six innings for New York, which starts a series Monday at major league-leading Atlanta.

Volpe and Ben Rortvedt homered for the Yankees. Volpe has a team-high nine homers with runners on base and 16 homers overall. Rortvedt’s homer was his first for New York.

Gleyber Torres had a career-high three stolen bases. Aaron Judge was 0 for 3 with two walks on the seventh anniversary of his major league debut.

Marlins starter Eury Pérez gave up four runs and four hits in four innings.

