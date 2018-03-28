Opening day signals more than new hope for baseball fans dreaming of post season glory — it’s the start of swag season.

The Mets home opener is Thursday, while the Yankees kick off their home season on April 2. Mixed in with the usual array of free tote bags, t-shirts and magnetic schedules are some unique promotional items.

Mets fans are already anxiously anticipating “Star Wars” night on May 19 where the first 25,000 visitors will get a special bobblehead featuring Mr. Met as Han Solo seated next to Chewbacca in the Millennium Falcon.

Not to be outdone, the Bronx Bombers will host their own Star Wars night on May 4 by giving out an Aaron Judge Jedi Bobblehead to the first 40,000 ticket holders.

Both bobbleheads are guaranteed to generate some long lines.

The Mets are partnering with Lucasfilm for the first time on the mass giveaway, which is timed to coincide with the release of “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” said Mark Fine, executive director of marketing for the Mets.

The team is also working with Marvel Entertainment on another Noah Syndergaard/Thor bobblehead for the August 4 matchup against the Atlanta Braves.

Yoenis Cespedes also will be the fourth member of the Amazins to be re-imagined as a gnome, joining the garden-worthy club that includes past gnomes Syndergaard, Matt Harvey and Jacob DeGrom. You can snag Cespedes at the game against the Colorado Rockies on May 5.

“We wanted to be pop culture relevant,” Fine said during a recent press event to highlight new attractions and food at Citi Field.

The Yankees are giving away five different bobbleheads this season: Judge, David Wells, Ron Guidry, CC Sabathia and Brett Gardner.

A 1998 World Series replica championship ring is up for grabs to the first 1,000 fans, 14-years-old and younger, who attend the Aug. 19 game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Syndergaard got into the opening day spirit by doing one of the things he does best — tormenting Mr. Met on social media. But this time he got some celebrity help from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

On Monday, the Mets ace posted a video of Johnson from his wrestling days with the message “See you soon NY.....I’m ready (to) breathe in that New York City air again.”

“NY welcomes you back Thor,” Johnson responded with a sympathetic message about his previous injuries and a dig to not “take any sh-t from Mr. Met.”

“Those are pretty big words from the star of the Tooth Fairy,” the Mets baseball headed mascot shot back.

It’s going to be a fun season.