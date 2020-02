The team’s value is a 28% jump from last year.

Opening day may be a couple weeks away, but the Yankees are already ahead in the standings when it comes to the big bucks.

The Bronx Bombers have topped Forbes’ list of most valuable MLB teams for the 18th consecutive year, with a net worth of $3.2 billion.

The team’s value is a 28% jump from last year and $800 million more than the Los Angeles Dodgers, who came in second.

The Mets came in at seventh place with a value of $1.4 billion, up 69% from last year.