amNY Weekender: 10 things to do in New York City this Mother’s Day weekend

Friday, May 7

Maman Mother’s Day pop-up – If your mom or mother figure has a sweet tooth, take her to the Maman Mother’s Day pop-ups! Whether you are in Manhattan or Brooklyn, you can grab some delicious treats that make great Mother’s Day gifts, including cookie bouquets created out of limited edition cookie flavors, custom pastries, specialty drinks and more. 1424 Third Ave, Manhattan and 154 Court St, Brooklyn, May 7-9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Performance of “The Tempest” at Radial Park – Treat your mom to a night of theater this weekend at Radial Park, hosted by Resounding. “The Tempest” brings the fantasy of magic, monsters, spirits, romance and justice in a new way. The classic Shakespeare play can be enjoyed in person at the park or from the comfort of your home! In person: Radial Park, 27-50 1st St, Queens, May 7-8, 8 p.m., tickets start at $40. Virtual: May 7-8, 8 p.m., tickets are $10.

Saturday, May 8

Mother’s Day Brunch Cruise – Love brunch? Celebrate mom with Event Cruises NYC! On Saturday and Mother’s Day, you can enjoy brunch on a two-hour cruise complete with bottomless mimosas, a four-course meal and incredible views of New York City. Pier 36, Manhattan. May 8, 12 p.m., May 9, 3 p.m., tickets start at $119.

Mother’s Day Weekend Sip & Paint Jam – You don’t need to be an experienced artist to enjoy this Sip & Paint. In addition to creating a fantastic piece of art with an experienced paper, you can enjoy live music from the band. Amazura Concert Hall, 91-12 144th Place, Queens. May 8-9, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. Tickets are $40.

Mother’s Day Class at Brooklyn Robot Foundry – Brooklyn Robot Foundry is hosting a special class ahead for Mother’s Day where kids can make their own bracelets. The Bracel-o-matic helps the kids to build a bracelet that they can give to their moms. Virtual. May 8, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., $30 class fee + $10 materials

The Wizard of Oz by Puppetworks – There’s no place like home! For the mom who loves “The Wizard of Oz,” this show by Puppetworks is a great option this weekend. Watch the classic film come to life with marionettes by Nicolas Coppola. Puppetworks, 338 6th Avenue, Brooklyn. May 8, 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., $11 for adults, $10 for children.

New York Bike Jumble – If your mom is in the market for a new bike, the New York Bike Jumble is the place to go. Cycling enthusiasts or recreational riders can find a new or used bike and tons of accessories, making it a perfect gift for your bicycling mother or mother figure. Washington/JJ Byrne Park around the Old Stone House at Fifth Avenue and 4th street, Brooklyn, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 9

Flower Patch at Queens Botanical Garden – The very last day of the Queens Botanical Garden’s Flower Patch is on Mother’s Day. Have a beautiful day with mom by strolling through the flowers, meet costumed nature creatures, pick your own pot of flowers to take home with you and more! Be sure to snag a grab-and-go kit on your way out. Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main Street, Queens. 2 p.m., $15 for adults, $12 for kids, Free for kids 3 and under and members.

Mother Nature Hike – Learn about Mother Nature (as well as nature’s mothers) on this special hike on Mother’s Day. The Urban Park Rangers will lead you through Allison Pond Park while teaching you about wildlife mothers and how they navigate nature. Allison Pond Park, Staten Island. 11 a.m. Free.

Mamma Mia! at Queens Drive-In – Round out your Mother’s Day by heading to the screening of “Mamma Mia!” at the Queens Drive-In. Take a chance on this hit film based off of the popular Broadway show from the comfort of your vehicle. Queens Drive-In at The New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St, Queens. 8 p.m., Tickets start at $35.