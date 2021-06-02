amNY Weekender: 7 things to do in New York City this weekend

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, June 4

AccessArt Art Fair 2021: From June 4-12, swing by City Point to check out art while supporting local organizations. As you explore the art fair, you can pop into open rehearsals and pop-up performances from some of the artists and collectives. This year’s fair will go to support both the Brooklyn Arts Council as well as this year’s participating artists. City Point, 445 Albee Square, Brooklyn. 12 to 6 p.m. Free to enter.

Finding Space: This is your last weekend to check out the School of Visual Arts’ (SVA) Finding Space exhibit. Organized by SVA Galleries, the exhibit features works created by SVA students that explore the role of space and proximity. Virtual. Free.

Saturday, June 5

Gotham Cheer: Gotham Cheer is kicking off Pride Month with a truly one-of-a-kind event at Battery Park City. Come by to learn some of the team’s signature moves, take part in a group art project and more fun! Esplanade Plaza, South End Ave & Liberty Ramp. 11 a.m. Free.

Bronx Night Market: the Bronx Night Market has been proudly serving the Bronx, Upper Manhattan and Westchester County for years. Come by and check out the 20+ vendors and support local businesses in your neighborhood while enjoying a plethora of family-friendly activities. 1 Fordham Plaza. 12 to 7 p.m. Free to enter.

Pride Center of Staten Island Watch Party: In honor of Pride Month, the Pride Center of Staten Island is hosting a watch party for the documentary “Disclosure” that you can take part in from the comfort of home. The doc explores the portrayal of transgender people in Hollywood and its effects on American culture. Virtual. 4 p.m. Free.

Sunday, June 6

Grand Bazaar NYC: Starting June 6, New Yorkers can explore the best in arts, fashion, crafts, and food right in the Upper West Side. The annual Grand Bazaar NYC will kick off this weekend with the latest in creativity, diversity and passion as well as plenty of vendors to support. 100 W 77th Street. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free to enter.

Screening of “Paddington 2” at the Queens Drive-In: The classic tale of a beloved bear is hitting the silver screen at the Queens Drive-In. “Paddington 2” is fun for the whole family, so be sure to put on some comfy clothes and set up a movie-watching paradise with your kids as you enjoy some classic concessions. Queens Drive-In at NYSCI, 47-01 111th Street, Corona. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35 per car.