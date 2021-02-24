amNY Weekender: 9 things to do in New York City | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Friday, Feb. 26

Veteran Voices Project at the Morris-Jumel Mansion: Stop by the historic Morris-Jumel Mansion for a special pop-up exhibition hosted by the Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS). The display highlights and preserves the stories and experiences of local, New York City-based military veterans. Morris-Jumel Mansion (in Roger Morris Park, 65 Jumel Terrace). 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Free.

Free Exhibit in Chelsea Market: Now through the end of March, stop by Chelsea Market and take in a new exhibit honoring some “of the most pivotal individuals in our nation’s history and pop culture” curated by Brooklyn artist, Voodo’ Fe. The works, most of them standing over seven feet tall, are featured through the market’s main concourse. Mix media renditions of the late Kobe Bryant, the Notorious B.I.G, Frida Kahlo, Harriet Tubman and the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg among others, will be on display for all guests to see. Chelsea Market. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, Free.

Live Guided Meditations at Fotografiska: Fotografiska New York and music and culture site Okayplayer have partnered to create a new series of live, guided meditations offered every Friday night through March 19 at the photography museum. The event will incorporate tracks from Okayplayer’s new project “PASSAGE, the EP” featuring Big K.R.I.T., a mental health and wellness initiative developed to inspire healing through sound and stillness. Fotografiska New York (281 Park Ave. South and 22 St.). Fridays at 6 p.m., Tickets online for $40 (non-member cost including full museum access; $20 member cost).

Restaurant Week: Take advantage of the last days of New York’s extended winter “Restaurant Week To Go!” Over 350 of the city’s restaurants participated in this winter’s Restaurant Week, offering prix-fixe meals for $26 (two-course lunch) and $42 (three-course dinner). Support your favorite restaurants as they continue to weather the COVID-19 storm during the final weekend of the city’s winter 2021 Restaurant Week. Visit nycgo.com/restaurant-week/ to view participating restaurants, their menus and deals. (NYC Restaurant Week To Go was extended through Feb. 28)

Saturday, Feb. 27

Last Supper Exhibition at Industry City: LatchKey Gallery is pleased to announce its partnership with Industry City to showcase a don’t miss, group exhibition of 12 Black female artists, titled Last Supper. The display curated by Tamecca Seril celebrates fellowship and aims to value, elevate and honor the voices of Black women. The exhibit is a pointed reference to the biblical event of “the Last Supper” and features artwork across multiple mediums. Industry City Building Five, Second Floor (274 36th St., Brooklyn). Weekends until March 20, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Free.

The Birthplace of Hip-Hop at Cedar Playground: Join Urban Park Rangers this Saturday and celebrate Black History Month at Cedar Playground. On Aug. 11, 1973, hip hop was born at a crowded party in the Bronx. The party was so popular that it was moved over to Cedar Playground, now fondly remembered as the site that birthed hip hop. Cedar Playground (West 179 St. and Sedgwick Ave., Bronx). 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Free.

Brooklyn Bridge Date Walking Singles Sunset Stroll: Ready to brace the cold air and meet some new friendly faces? Sign up for this back-by-demand, socially distanced singles sunset stroll across the Brooklyn Bridge. Take in breathtaking views of the city while casually meeting other New York singles and do so in a COVID safe manner! The group will meet at Starbucks where a host will make introductions and then you’ll be off on your Brooklyn Bridge walk. Brooklyn Bridge Park (334 Furman St., Brooklyn). 4 p.m., Tickets online for $19.95 (Masks required; Ages 21+).

Sunday, Feb. 28

Animal Tracking in Marine Park: Learn how to identify animal tracks and understand animal behavior with Urban Park Rangers at Marine Park’s Salt Marsh Nature Center this Sunday. Rangers will guide guests while learning this diverse outdoor skill. It’s a great way to get outside and have fun with the whole family while adhering to COVID-19 precautions! Salt Marsh Nature Center (in Marine Park, East 33 St. and Ave. U, Brooklyn). 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Free.

Ice Skating at the William Vale: Take your weekend skating to the next level at the William Vale Hotel’s “Vale Rink” on the building’s rooftop. Guests will glide across the outdoor, sustainable rink while gazing at the iconic view of the Manhattan skyline. Make sure to book your skating slot a few days in advance! The William Vale (111 North 12 St., Brooklyn). Tickets online from $12 to $20 (at varying times and dates).