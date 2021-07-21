amNY Weekender | Here are 6 things to do in NYC this weekend

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, July 23

Union Square Green Market: One of the largest farmer’s markets in the country, the Union Square GreenMarket is every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Come out for fresh produce, pies, flowers, pastries and meats. Some of the over 100+ farmers and vendors include PE & DD Seafood, Roaming Acres Farm, Pet-al Flowers and She Wolf Bakery. North and West sides of Union Square Park, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free to enter.

“Working On It” & “First Look” at Museum of the Moving Image: A break from the Museum’s regular programming, Working On It & First Look is an event where filmmakers, critics and viewers get to watch, discuss and explore the creative process. This week’s program will include Jeff Reichert’s I Feel Struck by the Loss of Nameless Things; Dining Out, Calling In, and The Sacred and the Staged, to be followed by a discussion. 36-01 35th Avenue, Astoria, 2 p.m. $15 / $11 seniors & students / $9 youth (ages 3–17) / Free for MoMI members.

Saturday, July 24

Greenpoint Terminal Market: Located on the waterfront, with a gorgeous view of the Manhattan skyline, the Greenpoint Terminal Market is returning this Saturday with over 100 vendors, from vintage and antiques to local art, design, and a variety of international food. Come eat, shop and support local small businesses and artisans. 2 Noble Street, Brooklyn. 9 a.m. Free.

10th Annual New York City Poetry Festival: Every last weekend of July, for ten years, the New York City Poetry Festival has been bringing poets, audiences and collectives to the idyllic space of Governors Island. Come meet, read, teach, talk and enjoy the sunshine. This year’s poets include Terrance Hayes, Deborah Landau, Ariana Reines, and many more. Colonel’s Row, Governors Island. 11 a.m. Free, but ticket packages are available starting at $10.

Sunday, July 25

Fordham Flea Market: The largest of its kind in uptown and the Bronx, the Fordham Flea Market is returning this Sunday with dozens of local artists, creators and merchants. Come shop for small batch apparel, accessors, packaged goods, and much more. Fordham Plaza, Bronx. 12 p.m. Free.

Movies Under The Stars: “Harriet“: Critic’s favorite “Harriet” is being screened this Sunday as part of the City’s Movies Under The Stars series. Nominated for an Oscar, this 2019 explores the incredible true story of Harriet Tubman. Come spread a blanket and enjoy the film. PG-13. Brower Park, Brooklyn. 8:45 p.m. Free.