amNY Weekender | Six things to do in New York City, Oct. 8-10

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, Oct. 8

Lantern Comedy Presents: The Comedy Shop: Live comedy is back! If you’re looking for a few laughs, head over to the Comedy Shop (formerly Lantern Comedy) for a night of fun with friends. Masks must be worn to the venue. 167 Bleecker Street, Manhattan. First show starts at 7:45 p.m. Tickets; $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

Patton Oswalt Live: Who’s Ready to Laugh?: This Friday, comedian Patton Oswalt brings an all-new stand-up set to Brooklyn’s King’s Theatre as a part of his “Who’s Ready To Laugh?” Comedy Tour. Proof of vaccination and masks will be required for all ticket holders. Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.99.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Bronx Night Market: For a few more weeks only! The Bronx Night Market has been proudly serving the Bronx, Upper Manhattan and Westchester County for years. Come by and check out the 20+ vendors and support local businesses in your neighborhood while enjoying a plethora of family-friendly activities. 1 Fordham Plaza. 4 to 11 p.m. Free to enter.

Hester Street Fair: New Yorkers can head down to the Seaport to celebrate fall at the Hester Street Fair for Oktoberfest. Bundle up in your favorite fall gear and swing by for some crisp local brews and warmed baked goods while shopping for cozy layers and jamming out to live DJs. 89 South Street, Manhattan. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free to enter.

Sunday, Oct. 10

Fall Fest: Ready for some family-friendly fall fun? Fall Fest is a two-day festival that has plenty of fun activities to enjoy. From live music, arts & crafts, photo opportunities and numerous local vendors to shop, there’s something for everybody! The Rockaway Hotel, 2nd Floor, 108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Rockaway Park. 12 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 10-11. Free.

Second Sundays: Once a month, Pioneer Works hosts Second Sundays, which showcases live music, food, artists’ virtual open studios, and programs for the public. The program returns this Sunday with a stellar lineup of performances, vendors, workshops and more to enjoy for people of all ages. 159 Pioneer Street, Brooklyn. 12 to 7 p.m. Free.

Looking ahead

Screening of “The Kid” starring Charlie Chaplin:

Friends of the Erben Organ at Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral, 261 Mott Street, on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 7 to 8:15 p.m., presents an event not to be missed: a unique screening of The Kid, a 1921 silent film by Charlie Chaplin. Celebrating the iconic film’s 100th anniversary in 2021, Peter Krasinski, acclaimed silent film accompanist, brings the film to life on the magnificent 1868 Henry Erben pipe organ, one of the most important historic instruments in the nation. A landmark event, this is the first time the Erben has ever accompanied a film in its 153-year history. Click here to purchase tickets: Proof of Covid-19 vaccination is required to access the event. Masks required.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for any of the three available vaccines.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.