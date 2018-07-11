Get ready for naptime in the city that never sleeps.

New Yorkers with $25 and 45 minutes to spare can get their 40 winks on a Casper mattress at the company’s newest project.

The Dreamery, opening Wednesday in Greenwich Village, is the latest wellness destination in Manhattan to offer a place to rest your head and recharge.

The Mercer Street space offers nine sleep nooks furnished with Casper mattresses, as well as amenities like pajamas and (if you still need a wake-me-up) free coffee.

“Stress is up, sleep is down,” said Eleanor Morgan, senior vice president of experience at the mattress startup. “We for a while have been thinking about how to extend sleep beyond the home and get more sleep to more people. The Dreamery is a way of celebrating it instead of neglecting it.”

Indeed, researchers from the NYU School of Medicine and the city Health Department this week reported that 42 percent of New Yorkers have sleep problems.

In addition to offering a way for New Yorkers to get the rest they need amid the city’s workaholic culture, The Dreamery will host community events about sleep and wellness.

“We think we’re really addressing a real need,” Morgan said.

The nap space is ideal for locals who work long hours, travelers who fly in on red-eyes and people looking for places to rest in Manhattan — “anyone that needs a nap,” according to Morgan.

The company settled on the 45-minute nap time so that people can recharge without getting groggy. And there’s no need to set an alarm — when time is up, the lights in the nap pods gradually brighten.

This isn’t Casper’s first sleep experience in NYC. In 2015, it brought its “napmobile” to Madison Square Park as part of a national tour. Potential customers can also book a 20-minute nap to test out its mattresses at its Greenwich Village and World Trade Center stores.

The Dreamery is the second shut-eye destination to come to Manhattan in recent months. In February, Nap York opened a three-floor wellness club, with nap pods, plus yoga and meditation classes, a co-working space and a cafe. Its rates start at $15 for a 10- to 20-minute nap, up to $89 for a full night’s sleep. Unlike The Dreamery, it is open 24 hours a day.