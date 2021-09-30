Celebrate fall in style in Putnam County

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

You don’t need a car to take advantage of fall’s splendor in Putnam County. Get out and enjoy the crisp air and beautiful fall foliage with a ride up the Hudson Line to Cold Spring where your adventure awaits.

Here are a few things you can walk to or take the trolley in and around Cold Spring:

Stroll downtown Cold Spring. Antique shops, kitschy boutiques, specialty food markets and an array of restaurants with the Hudson River in the background make this quaint village a great place to spend a few hours.

Boscobel, Garrison. Boscobel is a historic house museum overlooking the Hudson River. The property includes gardens, an orchard, sculpture garden and trails. The Cold Spring Farmers Market is held Saturdays through October. Visit boscobel.org.

Breakneck Ridge, Cold Spring. Take a breathtaking 3.2-mile hike to the top of Breakneck Ridge and view the Hudson River below.

Magazzino, Cold Spring. Magazzino Italian Art, a museum and research center, showcases Italian art from Arte Povera to the present. Admission is free to the public. Visit www.magazzino.art.

Manitoga, Garrison. The former home and 75-acre woodland garden of American industrial designer Russel Wright (1904-1976). Manitoga is a National Historic Landmark. Viewing of the house and studio is by guided tour only and runs through Nov. 9. Visit www.visitmanitoga.org.

West Point Foundry, Cold Spring. The murmur of Foundry Brook will accompany your walk through the preserve with trails that pass remains of foundry buildings. Free and open year-round, dawn to dusk. Visit www.scenichudson.org/explore-the-valley/scenic-hudson-parks/west-point-foundry-preserve.

Maybrook Trailway, Brewster. For those looking for an adventure on the eastern side of Putnam County take the Harlem Line to Brewster and bike (or walk) the Maybrook Trailway. Part of the 750-mile Empire State Trail system, the trailway is about a half-mile from Brewster Train Station. Visit empiretrail.ny.gov/new-york-city-poughkeepsie/brewster-pawling

For more great trip ideas, head to visitputnam.org.