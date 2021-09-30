Enter the MTA/amNY Fun Fall Giveaway

To celebrate the launch of MTAaway.com, MTA and amNY partnered for the “Fun Fall Giveaway.”
The sweepstakes, which starts today and runs through Oct. 21, gives New Yorkers a chance to win prizes including admission tickets to top attractions and events, a 7-day MetroCard, an overnight Long Island escape and much more.
Enter via MTAaway.com or see full contest details here. Customers who pick up a hard copy of amNY will find contest details in the “Car-Free Guide” which also has deals on destinations offered through MTA AWAY program.
Some of the fantastic prizes you can win are the following:
- A package for two adults at the Hotel Indigo Long Island – East End including an overnight stay (Sunday-Thursday only; Call in advance for availability and reservations)
- Transportation and tastings for two at any two following locations: Crooked Ladder Brewing Company; Mustache Brewery; Long Ireland Brewing Co.; Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard; or Long Island Spirits Vodka
- Four family packages for four guests to Van Gogh Exhibition: The Immersive Experience
- One family package for four to Wave Hill
- One family package for four to Mystic Seaport Museum, CT
- One family package for four to the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, CT
- One pair of six-day NY Sightseeing Pass
- Ten 7-Day Unlimited MetroCards (one card per winner)
- Two pairs of tickets to Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Tilly’s Table @ Tilly Foster Farm, Putnam County
- One one-year membership to the Katonah Museum of Art
- One pair of tickets to a show at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY. Choose 2 tickets from the following shows: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real on Oct. 22; Get The Led Out on Oct. 23; Cheap Trick on Nov. 7; or Little Feat on Nov. 11.
Enter the contest at amny.com/mta-away.