Cinco de Mayo isn’t just for endless tequila – although, that doesn’t hurt. There are hundreds of restaurants and parties just waiting to be filled with people celebrating Mexico’s 1862 win during the Battle of Puebla.

Check out all the best places to eat, drink and celebrate Mexico’s victory.

Bodega Negra

Bodega Negra is launching a special taco just in time for Cinco de Mayo. The Habanero Hot Box is filled with habanero, jalapeno, chile de árbol and chipotle peppers, four types of cheese, jalapeno chorizo, chile salsa, chipotle salsa and habanero crema. Supposedly, the new taco is spicy enough to melt your face off, which is why the restaurant also recommends sipping on El Medico – a tequila cocktail with coconut cream and citrus – to help combat the spice. The Habanero Hot Box and El Medico will be available from May 1 through 5 at Bodega Negra at Dream Downtown.

Añejo

There’s no need to party alone on Cinco de Mayo. Añejo will offer a special deal for groups of two on May 5. For $85 per person, guests will get a two-hour reservation with a signature taco platter, pitcher of margaritas, and a bucket of 10 coronas. The deal is available at the tequileria’s Tribeca and Hell’s Kitchen locations. Reservations should be made online at anejotribeca.com or anejonyc.com.

Tijuana Picnic

The party doesn’t have to end on May 5. This restaurant will have special Cinco de Mayo deals from May 5 to 11, including $10 house margaritas, $50 taco platters, $60 margarita pitchers, five for $30 Tecate, and one-hour open bar for $50. Specialty cocktails, including El Diablo and Piñata Punch, will be available for $13 each. Reservations should be made at opentable.com.

La Central

For quick and easy Mexican food favorites, La Central will offer truck style tacos and other menu items May 4 and 5 for lunch and dinner. Tacos are from $12 to $16 depending on the filling, which can be queso, chorizo, lengua, bistec, pollo or al pastor. Other menu items include chips with salsa and guacamole, enchiladas, tamales, churros and tres leches flan.

Vida Verde

Joining in on the week-long celebrations is Vida Verde. From May 1 to 5, the restaurant will be featuring daily specials, including buy one get one margaritas from 6 to 8 p.m. on Cinco de Mayo. Other specials include La Piñata, a milk chocolate sphere stuffed with chocolates, churros, marshmallows and Mexican candy; a softshell crab bowl or burrito; and sope con hueso. A mariachi band, DJ and special dancers will appear throughout the week as well.