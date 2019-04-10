Let the egg cream flow.

Though Luna Park opened last week for its annual Charity Day, Coney Island will mark its official opening on Sunday with the Cyclone's egg cream christening ceremony and the "Blessing of the Rides" at Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park.

Coney Island is promising a faster Cyclone this year, after the roller coaster's tracks were restored by Central Amusement International. Thrill-seekers can expect speeds up to 60 mph.

The first 92 people in line (in honor of its 92nd year) will get to ride the Cyclone free on Sunday.

Here's what is on the schedule:

10:30 a.m. — "Blessing of the Rides" at Deno’s Wonder Wheel and ribbon-cutting. The first 99 people (in honor of its 99th year) ride it for free.

11 a.m. — The park opens to the public.

11:15 a.m. — If you're curious, there is a news conference in front of the Cyclone.

11:45 a.m. — The traditional egg cream christening ceremony at the Cyclone.

Noon — The first 92 guests ride The Cyclone.

2 p.m. — Walking tour of the newly landmarked boardwalk by historian Charles Denson, who is also the director of the Coney Island History Project. Tickets are $25 and go toward supporting the project's free programming.

You also can stop by the project's exhibition center (West 12th Street at the entrance of Deno's Wonder Wheel Park) from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. to see artifacts like maps, photos, posters, art and more spanning Coney Island's history.

The Brooklyn Seltzer Boys will be handing out free egg cream samples to everyone, and there will be a performance by The Apple Boys, a barbershop quartet and a marching band parade.

Hours:

Luna Park is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Deno's is open from noon to 6 p.m. on weekends through May.

How much it costs:

An all-day pass for Luna Park is $42 and a fixed-date pass starts at $29 and both include unlimited access to rides. You can also pay per ride. One credit is $1.

Rides at Deno's range from $8 to $10 and $5 for kiddie rides. Packages are also available for $40 and $70.