Things to Do David Bowie subway station exhibit features art, images and MetroCards inspired by the icon Spotify has teamed up with the MTA to offer Bowie MetroCards for a limited time. David Bowie's life in New York City is celebrated in an underground takeover exhibit at the Broadway-Lafayette Street subway station, which will be up through May 13. Photo Credit: Spotify By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated April 17, 2018 5:39 PM Your favorite Starman has taken over the Broadway-Lafayette subway station in all his glam rock glory. From April 18 to May 13, wall-sized images of David Bowie and art inspired by the musician will color the walls inside the subway of his former neighborhood. Each piece of art is paired with something Bowie once said about the city and its impact on his work, such as: "I have a great time here: we can go where we want, eat where we want, walk out with our child, go to the park, ride the subway, do the things that any family does," one poster says, quoting Bowie. You also can learn about places that influenced him with a "Bowie's Neighborhood Map," which features places like Electric Lady Studios, Washington Square Park, the subway station and other locales. The rock star liked to take walks to Washington Square Park, which he described as an "emotional history of New York in a quick walk," according to a quote from New York Magazine. Codes on each image are there for you to scan — Spotify will pop up with Bowie's music and themed media to accompany the exhibit. The company's multimedia format, Spotlight, will offer insight into Bowie's life with anecdotes, tall tales, origin stories, making of's and mini-essays that are paired with photos and videos. You also can have a piece of the takeover by buying one of 250,000 MetroCard featuring five of Bowie's personas, including Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane and Thin White Duke. The underground takeover is inspired by the popular "David Bowie Is" exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum and is a celebration of the icon's life in New York City, according to Spotify. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com