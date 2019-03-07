Forty ultra-realistic, life-sized animatronic dinosaurs are stomping into the Bronx Zoo this spring for "Dinosaur Safari," the biggest dinosaur ride in America.

Starting April 19, visitors to the zoo will be able to take a ride through two acres of woods in search of two 40-foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex, a 60-foot-long Omeisaurus, and the massive Spinosaurus, among others.

The safari will be narrated by a dinosaur safari field guide, who will point out each species and its physical and behavioral traits — some that can be seen in modern-day wildlife.

"The Dinosaur Safari experience is twice the size of past Bronx Zoo dinosaur exhibits,” said Jim Breheny, the zoo's director and the Wildlife Conservation Society's executive vice president of Zoos and Aquarium. "Our visitors have loved experiencing these gigantic animatronic dinosaurs up close. It’s a thrilling experience and a learning one, too. Both dinosaurs and wildlife today developed adaptations that help them survive in their native habitats. This experience highlights some of those adaptive behaviors and characteristics.”

The zoo teamed up with Carl Mehling, a paleontologist at the American Museum of Natural History, and “Dino” Don Lessem, a dinosaur expert who has written science books and even served as an adviser on the original "Jurassic Park" film.

Once the ride ends, visitors will be able to go on a fossil dig and enjoy dinosaur-themed activities through the zoo, including "Birds in Flight," a show where you meet birds with very dinosaur-like features.

On June 1-2, the zoo will host Dinosaur Day, where visitors are encouraged to dress up as human-dinos and more.

The ride will run through Nov. 3 and is included in the zoo's "Total Experience" ticket that can be purchased online at bronxzoo.com.