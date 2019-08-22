Governors Island will give the Chelsea art scene a run for its money this September as a new center for the arts opens on the island, with open studio times, special exhibitions, artist residencies and performances.

Just a short walk away from Soissons Landing, the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC) 40,000-square-foot Arts Center will be open to the public starting Sept. 19, and for the island's official season, between May 1 and October 31 every year, and offer free access to performances, open studio visits, exhibitions, talks, a public program about ecology and sustainability, and workshops, including two commissioned site-specific exhibitions by Yto Barrada and Michael Wang. It will be open Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Barrada's "The Power of Two Suns," looks at what humankind's reactions would be to a disaster caused by solar radiation and the greenhouse effect and includes artist Bettina, who will contribute to the exhibit.

Wang has turned part of the gallery space into a laboratory-like installation, called "Extinct in New York," where he has been tending to plants, lichen and algae species that historically belong to the New York City environment but don't exist here anymore. He hopes to "suggest a new kind of city for the organisms the city displaced," according to LMCC.

Other artists in residence, who will participate in programs at the center year-round, include, Colleen Billing, Baris Gokturk, Maya Kaminishi Jeffereis, Brendan Kiely, J. Soto, Aaron Suggs and Asiya Wadud, among many others.

The center's "Take Care" series, which will be open every Saturday between 2 and 5 p.m., will also focus on sustainability with workshops, like one where visitors craft their own felt banners and capes for UN Climate Week and another with Olafur Eliasson that lets them create their own Sunlight Graffiti with solar energy.

The upcoming programming aims to make visitors "reflect on the world we inhabit," said Lili Chopra, LMCC’s executive director of Artistic Programs. "How can we better care for ourselves, those around us and the planet as a whole?"

LMCC, which has supported artists since 1973 with funding, networking, training and studio residency programs, is offering all of this for free.

Governors Island has had an art presence — some of the old military residences down Colonels Row are used on the weekends as art galleries. And the old Catholic chapel, Our Lady Star of the Sea, currently features art by Shantell Martin.

Clare Newman, the president and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island, says it is looking forward to welcoming visitors and future artists in residence to the island in September — beyond the weekend art galleries.

"Governors Island is an inspiring, one of a kind venue for New Yorkers to not only experience arts and culture, but for artists to create," she said in a statement. "LMCC’s Arts Center is the first permanent home for arts and culture on Governors Island. The opening of the Arts Center is an important step toward realizing our vision to transform Governors Island into a year-round hub of creativity and innovation in New York City, and represents the Island’s potential as a premier cultural destination."

For a full schedule of events, check out lmcc.net.