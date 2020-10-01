Halloween-themed drive-in with live performances and prizes coming to Woodbury Commons

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A spectacularly spooky drive-in experience is coming to Woodbury Commons in Orange County this month.

The Drive-in Experience will set up shop in Woodbury Commons Premium Outlets, located at 498 Red Apple Ct, Central Valley, to host Halloweekends this October. Created by New York City’s Masc Hospitality Group, the weekend-long events will include drive-in movie screenings of some favorite Halloween-themed flicks, live performances, games and so much more.

“The team and I are so ecstatic to bring this particular project to the people of NY,” said Marco Shalma, Masc Hospitality Group founder, “Whether a hangout, date, or a family night out, this experience is designed to be a lot more than a COVID times alternative, but a precedent in showcasing a new way of entertaining safely.”

The Halloweekends will kick-off on Oct. 16-18 with a Tim Burton-themed lineup: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Oct. 16, “Corpse Bride” on Oct. 17 and “Beetlejuice” on Oct. 18. The weekend of Oct. 23-25 will have a Phantom-themed line up with Jurassic Park on Oct. 23, “Labyrinth” on Oct. 24, and “Casper” on Oct. 25. The final weekend, Oct. 30 through Nov. 1, will be an 80s Spooks Weekend with Ghostbusters on Oct. 30, “Poltergeist” on Oct. 31 and “Gremlins” on Nov. 1.

Each weekend will feature BOO, a live performance by The Neon Coven, a leading NYC immersive theater production company. The performance includes music from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Lady Gaga, and Fleetwood Mac. The weekends will also include games, trivia, concessions, and exclusive screenings of the Travel Channel’s GHOSTOBER programming.

Tickets start a $100 per car, which includes the driver and three passengers. Each ticket qualifies as an entry into a raffle to win a Travel Channel Halloween prize pack.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thedriveinexperience.com.