New Yorkers, be happy.

That’s the message of the latest immersive exhibit that’s on its way to SoHo in June.

The “Happy-Go-Lucky” pop-up experience will take you through eight interactive showrooms meant to encourage and inspire you to let in positive energy, according to Sunnyhues Entertainment, which is producing the event.

Starting June 9, you’ll be able to walk through a “palace of enchanted crystals,” an ocean of sunflowers, a pink beach, a pepper garden, the “delight” of velvet feathers, “the illusion,” the FengShui pavilion and the “Rainbow Joy.”

Sunnyhues hasn’t unveiled details about all the rooms, but what it has divulged is fantastical.

The palace of enchanted crystals is all mirrors and dazzling lighting that give off an optical illusion effect. There’s a runway running through it, great for selfies.

The pink beach is a room that is painted pink with a glowing pearl inside a human-sized shell. Like any beach, the room is meant to create a slow-paced, relaxing summer vibe.

On the flip side, the pepper garden uses vibrant colors and a large pepper swing to excite you.

To top it off, you’ll get a free sweet treat before you leave.

This is the latest in immersive exhibits to come to New York City. A pair of Brooklyn locals recently opened “Dream Machine,” a similar walk-through experience that incorporates elements of dream, including a room of clouds, a ball pit pool and more. Another, The Egg House, opened in April with egg-themed rooms and a “caviar” pool.

Happy-Go-Lucky, located at 43 Wooster St., will open to visitors every half-hour between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. through July 8. Tickets are $28 during the week and $34 on weekends at sunnyhues.com.